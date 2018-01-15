Kenbrell Thompkins trolled the Saints after playoff loss with a Patriots throwback

The incredible walk-off touchdown scored by Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs in Sunday’s divisional round playoff game against the Saints sent shockwaves around the NFL. And of all the reactions on Twitter in the aftermath of the miraculous finish, one person registered the news with a sense of familiarity.

Kenbrell Thompkins, who played with the Patriots for parts of three seasons between 2013-2015, recalled a similar moment from his days in New England. In an Oct. 2013 regular season game at Gillette Stadium, Thompkins reeled in a winning touchdown catch from Tom Brady against the Saints with only five seconds remaining. The Patriots won, 30-27.

Advertisement

The drama of the moment was famously captured by Patriots commentator Scott Zolak, whose unique call included the line, “Unicorns! Show ponies! Where’s the beef?”

So it was with a sense of humor (and a touch of trolling) that Thompkins tweeted in the aftermath of Sunday’s Saints loss: