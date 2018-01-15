Kenbrell Thompkins trolled the Saints after playoff loss with a Patriots throwback

New England Patriots wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins catches the winning touchdown pass against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct.13, 2013, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins catches the winning touchdown pass against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct.13, 2013, in Foxborough, Mass. –AP Photo/Stephan Savoia
By
12:05 PM

The incredible walk-off touchdown scored by Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs in Sunday’s divisional round playoff game against the Saints sent shockwaves around the NFL. And of all the reactions on Twitter in the aftermath of the miraculous finish, one person registered the news with a sense of familiarity.

Kenbrell Thompkins, who played with the Patriots for parts of three seasons between 2013-2015, recalled a similar moment from his days in New England. In an Oct. 2013 regular season game at Gillette Stadium, Thompkins reeled in a winning touchdown catch from Tom Brady against the Saints with only five seconds remaining. The Patriots won, 30-27.

Advertisement

The drama of the moment was famously captured by Patriots commentator Scott Zolak, whose unique call included the line, “Unicorns! Show ponies! Where’s the beef?”

So it was with a sense of humor (and a touch of trolling) that Thompkins tweeted in the aftermath of Sunday’s Saints loss:

TOPICS: New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
NFL
Titans split with Mularkey after 1st playoff win in 14 years January 15, 2018 | 10:34 AM
Yu Darvish Los Angeles Dodgers
Boston Red Sox
I doubt the Red Sox are in on Yu Darvish, but I wish they were January 15, 2018 | 9:26 AM
Jalen Ramsey Jacksonville Jaguars
New England Patriots
Jalen Ramsey to fans: Jaguars are going to win the Super Bowl January 15, 2018 | 8:39 AM
Stefon Diggs Minnesota Vikings
NFL
Keenum-Diggs last-second touchdown stuns Saints January 14, 2018 | 8:40 PM
Phillip Danault Canadiens
NHL
Phillip Danault released from hospital after getting hit by Chara slap shot January 14, 2018 | 7:10 PM
Juergen Klopp Liverpool
Soccer
Juergen Klopp curses in NBC interview after Liverpool win January 14, 2018 | 5:35 PM
New England Patriots
Showdown set: Battle-tested Patriots vs. fresh-faced Jaguars January 14, 2018 | 5:19 PM
Blake Bortles Jacksonville Jaguars
New England Patriots
A closer look at the Patriots’ opponent in the AFC Championship game January 14, 2018 | 5:14 PM
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL
Jaguars stun Steelers 45-42 to earn trip to AFC title game January 14, 2018 | 4:45 PM
Erick Decker tries to get away from Patriots linebacker James Harrison.
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick had great things to say about James Harrison January 14, 2018 | 3:06 PM
New England Patriots punter Ryan Allen during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
New England Patriots
Former Patriots punter has theory about Bill Belichick's preference for lefties January 14, 2018 | 2:08 PM
Soccer
City's unbeaten run in EPL ends with 4-3 loss at Liverpool January 14, 2018 | 1:17 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco 49ers
New England Patriots
Jimmy Garoppolo is still cashing on the Patriots' successes January 14, 2018 | 12:47 PM
Ray Allen hits a 122-yard golf shot, which rolled in.
Boston Celtics
Ray Allen nailed a 122-yard golf shot, celebrated with John Daly January 14, 2018 | 12:01 PM
Danny Amendola New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Danny Amendola's playoff performance earns praise — and two nicknames January 14, 2018 | 11:37 AM
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Mularkey speaks to the media following the loss to the Patriots.
New England Patriots
Titans coach says offensive pass interference call 'goes down in history' January 14, 2018 | 10:54 AM
Rob Gronkowski and Danny Amendola hug during the Patriots' playoff win over the Titans.
New England Patriots
Julian Edelman also saw Rob Gronkowski's enveloping sideline hug of Danny Amendola January 14, 2018 | 9:56 AM
Matt Patricia New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Matt Patricia is reportedly 'likely' to land Lions job January 14, 2018 | 9:32 AM
James Harrison New England Patriots
New England Patriots
James Harrison says he won't be watching Sunday's Steelers game January 14, 2018 | 9:29 AM
Tom Brady Marcus Mariota
New England Patriots
'You don't play to come and lose in the divisional playoff' January 14, 2018 | 1:57 AM
Marcus Mariota Tennessee Titans
NFL
What the Titans had to say after their season-ending loss to the Patriots January 14, 2018 | 1:44 AM
Brandon Bolden New England Patriots
New England Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 35-14 win over the Titans January 14, 2018 | 12:50 AM
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell in Jan. 2017.
New England Patriots
Steelers' Bell tweeted about 'round 2' following Patriots' win January 14, 2018 | 12:36 AM
Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with teammate Patrice Bergeron after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the shootout in NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Bruins
4 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-3 shootout win over the Canadiens January 14, 2018 | 12:31 AM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
35 thoughts on the Patriots' dominant victory over the Titans January 14, 2018 | 12:19 AM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Patriots beat Titans 35-14 to head back to AFC title game January 14, 2018 | 12:04 AM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Tom Brady showed he's still got it with this scrambling, leaping throw January 13, 2018 | 11:20 PM
Chris Hogan celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Titans.
New England Patriots
Chris Hogan hit a Titans linebacker with a powerful block to help spring Dion Lewis January 13, 2018 | 11:11 PM
Phillip Danault Canadians
Boston Bruins
Bruins beat Canadiens 4-3 after Danault hit by Chara shot January 13, 2018 | 11:10 PM
Tom Brady Chris Hogan Patriots
New England Patriots
Patriots-Titans viewers may have spotted a special message January 13, 2018 | 10:48 PM