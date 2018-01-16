Morning sports update: Another former Patriot could get Titans coaching job

Tyler Seguin scored the game-winning overtime goal as the Stars defeated the Bruins on Monday, 3-2. Elsewhere, the Patriots are now preparing for the Jaguars in the AFC Championship on Sunday.

Here’s a look at a few other stories from around the world of sports:

Mike Vrabel will reportedly interview for the Titans’ head coaching vacancy: Despite the fact that Tennessee’s rumored top choice, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, is expected to head elsewhere, the Titans may still end up with a former New England Super Bowl winner. Texans defensive coordinator (and former Patriots linebacker) Mike Vrabel is reportedly set for an interview for the opening on Wednesday:

Per sources, Titans will interview Texans DC Mike Vrabel on Wednesday and Rams OC Matt LaFleur on Thursday for their newly vacant HC position. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 16, 2018

Will the Lakers’ draft pick end Marcus Smart’s time in Boston? The possibility of yet another lottery pick for an already stacked Celtics roster has fans excited for both the short and long term of the team’s future. Yet there’s a possibility that a sacrifice will have to be made in order to keep the team in reasonable range of the league’s salary cap. (Boston.com)

Olympic champ Simone Biles says she was abused by doctor:

Drama in the NBA:

Houston Rockets’ players James Harden, Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green pushed into Clippers locker room post-game looking to confront Austin Rivers, league sources tell ESPN. Security escorted Rockets out before anything turned physical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 16, 2018

Did the Lakers lose? Yes, falling to the Grizzlies by a 123-114 final score. Los Angeles is now 15-28.

Daily highlight: Stephen Curry dunked against the Cavs in a 118-108 win, and had a hilarious quote about it: