Tom Brady sheds light on the challenges of juggling family and football

Tom Brady Gisele Super Bowl
Tom Brady celebrates with wife Gisele Bundchen and daughter Vivian after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. –Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By
3:44 PM

Tom Brady’s Instagram offers a well-balanced look at two of the biggest elements of his life: family and football.

But as picture-perfect as his high-profile life might seem online, Brady shared on WEEI’s “Kirk and Callahan” Tuesday morning that allocating his time between those two loves has proven to be difficult at times.

“There’s a lot of things that get pushed aside for the sport,” he said on the radio program. “The time is really not your own because you’ve already committed it to another place for so many days. During the season, it’s basically seven days a week for seven or eight months.”

Advertisement

More of how Brady manages that balance will be shown in his new Facebook Watch docu-series, “Tom vs. Time,” but the father of three briefly opened up on some of the challenges with co-hosts Kirk Minihane and Gerry Callahan. While Brady said he doesn’t feel guilty for how things have worked out, he undoubtedly recognizes the sacrifice that his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and kids have had to make.

“I think everybody kind of changes their schedule for you,” Brady said. “I think it’s all about your life and your game, like ‘Oh, we can’t do that because it’s a Monday night. Oh, we can’t do that because it’s Sunday night. Oh, we can’t do that because it’s practice.’ There’s a lot of great things that go along with it — and I’m very fortunate because I love what I do — but my family gets the short end of the stick a lot.”

The decision to film “Tom vs. Time,” which includes several scenes with his family, was a “personal” one for Brady. Along with filmmaker Gotham Chopra, the 40-year-old documented much of his most recent offseason to share an inside look with fans. According to Brady, most of the footage is from March through the beginning of July because once OTAs and minicamp started, his focus shifted.

Advertisement

“When football season comes along, I think everybody in my life knows where my focus needs to be,” he said. “That’s not to say everything in my life stops, but it’s just my participation in a lot of things turns to where it needs to be, which is football, and getting ready to be the best quarterback I can be for our team.”

Brady said he doesn’t have a timetable regarding the remainder of his NFL career, but he plans to continue playing as long as he can play at a “great level.” Sustaining peak performance at an older age has been a point of great emphasis for the quarterback as well as the subject of his book, The TB12 Method.

“When I can’t play at a great level, when I can’t help a team win, then I don’t want to be a part of a team,” he said. “I think you’re doing a team a real disservice if you’re taking up space and not playing at a championship level.”

Until then, Brady said he continues to have the support from his wife while looking to prolong his playing career. As for how he continues to put off retirement?

Callahan asked: “Do you tell your family just give me a couple more years and then I’ll be here every day and you’ll be sick of seeing me? Just let me play as long as I can, and then I’ll be here to coach, I’ll be here to help you with your homework, just give me a little bit more time?

Advertisement

“It’s like you have a conversation in my house,” Brady said. “That’s a daily conversation.”

TOPICS: New England Patriots Tom Brady
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Kyrie Irving LeBron James
Sports Q
Will the Celtics advance deeper into the playoffs than the Cavaliers? January 16, 2018 | 2:34 PM
Jerry Remy
Boston Red Sox
Jerry Remy shared an update on his cancer treatment January 16, 2018 | 12:47 PM
Barbara Stevens
College Sports
Bentley's women's basketball coach on cusp of 1,000 wins January 16, 2018 | 12:45 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
'The game’s going to be decided by who plays the best, not who hypes the best' January 16, 2018 | 12:37 PM
Doug Marrone
NFL
Jags 'threw a tantrum' when offensive line coach started making changes January 16, 2018 | 12:34 PM
Tom Brady
New England Patriots
AFC challengers come and go, but Patriots go on and on January 16, 2018 | 12:33 PM
Biles and Aly Raisman hug at the end of the women's individual all-around final.
Olympics
Aly Raisman shows support for Simone Biles after latest report of abuse January 16, 2018 | 10:38 AM
Houston Texans coach Mike Vrabel training camp in 2015.
New England Patriots
Another former Patriot could get Titans coaching job January 16, 2018 | 9:02 AM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Will the Lakers' draft pick end Marcus Smart's time in Boston? January 16, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Jawun Evans Chris Paul
NBA
Bad blood between Rockets, Clippers carries over after game January 16, 2018 | 4:03 AM
Larry Nassar
National News
USA Gymnastics doctor to face dozens of his victims January 16, 2018 | 1:00 AM
New England Patriots
Colts reportedly closing in on deal to hire Josh McDaniels January 15, 2018 | 9:25 PM
Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) grapples with Dallas Stars center Devin Shore (17) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Bruins
5 takeaways from the Bruins' OT loss to Stars January 15, 2018 | 7:59 PM
Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin lines up his game-winning goal in front of Boston Bruins center Ryan Spooner (51) during the overtime period at TD Garden.
Boston Bruins
Here's what Tyler Seguin said about his spectacular game-winner against the Bruins January 15, 2018 | 7:47 PM
Duron Harmon New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Patriots won't bite on Jalen Ramsey's trash talk January 15, 2018 | 6:10 PM
Addison Reed Boston Red Sox
Boston Red Sox
Reliever Addison Reed, Twins finalize $16.75M, 2-year deal January 15, 2018 | 6:08 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2016 file photo, United States gymnast Simone Biles displays her gold medal for floor during the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In a statement via Twitter on Monday, Jan. 15, 2017, Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
Olympics
Simone Biles says she was abused by doctor January 15, 2018 | 5:12 PM
Gillette Stadium
New England Patriots
Wheelchair found after disappearing during Patriots' playoff win January 15, 2018 | 4:05 PM
Tyler Seguin Dallas Stars
Boston Bruins
Tyler Seguin scores in OT to lead Stars to 3-2 win over Bruins January 15, 2018 | 4:04 PM
Danica Patrick Aaron Rodgers
NFL
Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers are dating January 15, 2018 | 2:54 PM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
5 things we learned from J.J. Redick's conversation with Kyrie Irving January 15, 2018 | 1:43 PM
Lebron James Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA
LeBron James reflects on MLK's legacy, criticizes Trump on holiday January 15, 2018 | 12:37 PM
David DeCastro of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018.
New England Patriots
David DeCastro decries Steelers' 'stupid' obsession with Patriots January 15, 2018 | 12:34 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins catches the winning touchdown pass against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct.13, 2013, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots
Kenbrell Thompkins trolled the Saints after playoff loss with a Patriots throwback January 15, 2018 | 12:05 PM
Jacksonville Jaguars
New England Patriots
What is the hashtag #DTWD the Jaguars use all over social media? January 15, 2018 | 11:40 AM
NFL
Titans split with Mularkey after 1st playoff win in 14 years January 15, 2018 | 10:34 AM
Tennis
Venus Williams, Sloane Stephens ousted at Australian Open January 15, 2018 | 9:37 AM
Yu Darvish Los Angeles Dodgers
Boston Red Sox
I doubt the Red Sox are in on Yu Darvish, but I wish they were January 15, 2018 | 9:26 AM
Jalen Ramsey Jacksonville Jaguars
New England Patriots
Jalen Ramsey to fans: Jaguars are going to win the Super Bowl January 15, 2018 | 8:39 AM
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics
NBA
It’s halftime in the NBA: Team power rankings January 14, 2018 | 9:28 PM