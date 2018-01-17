How to watch, stream, and listen to the Patriots-Jaguars AFC Championship game
The New England Patriots take on the Jacksonville Jaguars with a trip to Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis on the line. Le’Veon Bell thought his Steelers were destined for Foxborough and “two round 2’s“, but Blake Bortles and the Jaguars punctured those plans with a thrilling 45-42 victory in Pittsburgh.
The last time the Patriots faced Jacksonville, in September 2015, Tom Brady threw for 358 yards and two touchdowns as New England cruised to a 51-17 win. But Bortles and his teammates have come a long way since then, and march into Gillette Stadium confident after defeating the Steelers and the Buffalo Bills en route to Sunday’s AFC championship. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey is already Minnesota dreamin’, but Bill Belichick’s team will aim to bring him back to earth in much the same manner the Jaguars did to Bell.
Here’s how to tune into the Patriots-Jaguars game:
Basic info
Who: New England Patriots (14-3) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (11-6)
When: Sunday, Jan. 21 3:05 p.m. ET.
Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.
Television
Network: CBS
Boston affiliate: WBZ-TV Channel 4
Play-by-play: Jim Nantz
Analyst: Tony Romo
Sideline reporters: Tracy Wolfson
Streaming
Yahoo Sports app
CBS All Access (Free Trial)
Radio
Local: 98.5 The Sports Hub (List of affiliate stations)
Play-by-play: Bob Socci and Scott Zolak
National: Westwood One
Play-by-play: Kevin Kugler, Dan Fouts, Ed Werder
Sirius: SIRI 82, XM 82