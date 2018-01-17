How to watch, stream, and listen to the Patriots-Jaguars AFC Championship game

New England Patriots
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Keelan Cole catches a pass in front of New England Patriots cornerback Cyrus Jones and ran for a touchdown in an NFL preseason game. –AP
By
1:25 PM

The New England Patriots take on the Jacksonville Jaguars with a trip to Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis on the line. Le’Veon Bell thought his Steelers were destined for Foxborough and “two round 2’s“, but Blake Bortles and the Jaguars punctured those plans with a thrilling 45-42 victory in Pittsburgh.

The last time the Patriots faced Jacksonville, in September 2015, Tom Brady threw for 358 yards and two touchdowns as New England cruised to a 51-17 win. But Bortles and his teammates have come a long way since then, and march into Gillette Stadium confident after defeating the Steelers and the Buffalo Bills en route to Sunday’s AFC championship. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey is already Minnesota dreamin’, but Bill Belichick’s team will aim to bring him back to earth in much the same manner the Jaguars did to Bell.

Here’s how to tune into the Patriots-Jaguars game:

Basic info

Who: New England Patriots (14-3) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (11-6)

When: Sunday, Jan. 21 3:05 p.m. ET.

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

Television

Network: CBS

Boston affiliate: WBZ-TV Channel 4

Play-by-play: Jim Nantz

Analyst: Tony Romo

Sideline reporters: Tracy Wolfson

Streaming

Yahoo Sports app

CBS All Access (Free Trial)

Radio

Local: 98.5 The Sports Hub (List of affiliate stations)

Play-by-play: Bob Socci and Scott Zolak

National: Westwood One

Play-by-play: Kevin Kugler, Dan Fouts, Ed Werder

Sirius: SIRI 82, XM 82

TOPICS: New England Patriots
