What Patriots reporters are saying about Tom Brady’s mysterious hand injury

How concerned should New England fans actually be?

Foxboroughr-01/17/18- An empty podium in the Patriots media room was supposed where Tom Brady was to answer reporters question, but he was a no-show and met with medical staff instead. The Patriots practiced at Gillette Stadium as they prepared for the AFC Championship game against Jacksonville. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
An empty podium in the Patriots media room was supposed where Tom Brady was to answer reporters question, but he was a no-show and met with medical staff instead. –John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe
By
January 17, 2018

Patriots fans were sent into a state of panic Wednesday over Tom Brady’s right hand.

Brady was supposed to appear at an afternoon press conference, but he unexpectedly skipped the event to meet with the Patriots medical staff. The team later listed Brady as limited on the injury report due to his right hand, which, importantly, is his throwing hand.

Brady had been listed on injury reports earlier this season with Achilles tendon and left shoulder injuries, but never a hand injury. According to The Boston Globe‘s Jim McBride, the Patriots quarterback “didn’t seem hampered in any way” during the part of Wednesday’s practice that media were allowed to watch.

Boston Sports Journal’s Christopher Price noted that Brady “has been seen flexing” the hand on and off since the midway point of Wednesday’s practice.

Some reporters speculated it was a lingering injury that recently became aggravated. The Providence Journal‘s Mark Daniels wrote that Brady had “been seen shaking that hand midgame multiple times this season.” The Boston Herald‘s Jeff Howe tweeted it had “bothered him at times throughout the season.”

The Herald‘s Karen Guregian provided the first substantiated explanation:

Guregian’s peers matched her report and provided a bit more context about what the injury may mean as Brady and the Patriots prepare for the AFC championship Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the issue “sounds manageable.”

Daniels, the Providence Journal reporter, wrote Wednesday that it wasn’t the first time Brady postponed a press conference this season:

All season long, the quarterback has talked on either Thursday or Friday when he’s either missed a Wednesday practice or taken a maintenance day. Typically, Brady talks every Wednesday, but this season it has been different due to him dealing with his Achilles and left shoulder injury.

For his part, Brady is expected to shed more light on the issue Thursday. But according to one of Brady’s teammates, Patriots fans don’t need to wait another day to exhale.

