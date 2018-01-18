Jaguars coach thinks Tom Brady would play ‘just as well’ with his left hand

The impact of Tom Brady’s right hand injury is still to be determined, but Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone isn’t concerned either way.

“I’m sure he could probably throw left-handed if he has a problem with his right hand,” Marrone told reporters Thursday morning. “And throw just as well.”

“I mean that. I remember seeing this before,” he continued. “I think he’s one of the most naturally gifted throwers, personally, that I have ever seen. He can pick up a ball any day and throw it.”

According to multiple reports, Brady injured his throwing hand during Wednesday’s Patriots practice after a minor collision with an unnamed teammate. The quarterback was listed as “limited” in the team’s participation report and skipped his afternoon media availability to visit with medical staff.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reports a source close to Brady said the 40-year-old passer “should be OK” for New England’s AFC Championship game against the Jaguars Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Reiss also noted, however, a second source said the injury could “affect him slightly.”

Brady attended Thursday’s practice, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Brady “will play” Sunday.