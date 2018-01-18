The Jaguars are full of compliments for the Patriots

"This team, outside of the New York Yankees, probably the best dynasty you have seen."

AFC Championship Patriots
A New England Patriots helmet, the AFC Championship trophy, and a Jacksonville Jaguars helmet are displayed on a podium in front of members of the media. –AP Photo/Steven Senne
By
12:21 PM

The Jacksonville Jaguars are ripping a page out of Bill Belichick’s public relations manual.

Belichick is known for dishing out glowing compliments to the opposition in the lead up to game day, or even on the field before kick off. His praise might be genuine, but it also serves as psychological subterfuge, inflating the opponent’s ego right before his team pops their bubble.

Doug Marrone and the Jaguars may be on to him.

And now they’re showering New England with praise of their own. Here’s what the Jaguars are saying about the Patriots:

Doug Marrone

On the Patriots offense

I think it’s going to be such a great challenge for us because it’s not like they list a person you have to stop. There is literally everyone across the board, literally every one of their skill players are all good enough to win them a championship… Everyone on that football field knows exactly what to do and is totally trusted and you can see that when they play.

On the Patriots success in the Brady era

This team, outside of the New York Yankees, probably the best dynasty you have seen. They are an outstanding football team. I don’t think I can come in here and give you guys any ‘if you do this then you have a chance.’ You have to go and you have to execute. You’re talking about a team that is the best execution team, performance-wise, on Sunday since 2001. It’s going to come down to how we play on Sunday and we’re going to have to play extremely well. It’s going to be an unbelievable challenge for us.

On his team’s underdog status

When you play against New England, who has not been an underdog? Everybody should. They’re the team you have to beat.

On how to defend Rob Gronkowski

Hope they do not throw him the football. Hope he drops it. There is no secret formula. I’d like to watch a game where someone has been able to do it. He is going to make his plays and you hope those plays don’t end up killing you.”

Yeah, I think that’s probably a good way to describe it – a nightmare. I just don’t know if there’s any great answer to matching up with him.

On Chris Hogan

I’m a huge Chris Hogan fan. He came in and he was a free agent. I know that when I was there with the offensive staff, even the defensive coaches, we loved him… I can’t say enough about that kid. I love him.

On the Patriots coaching staff

They’re such a well-coached team with Coach [Bill] Belichick and Josh [McDaniels] and Matt [Patricia] and Joe Judge now that Scotty [Scott O’Brien] is not there. They’re such a well-coached team that they can beat you in so many different ways. They’re going to be sound. It’s a very, very difficult opponent.

On Gillette Stadium

Like I said before, it’s funny, people always would ask me, ‘What’s the toughest place you’ve ever played?’ I’d always say Gillette Stadium and people would always be like, ‘No, what do you mean? Seattle. This.’ They’d start throwing out all these stadiums. I’m like, ‘Guys, look at the record. Look at the atmosphere when you go up there.’ Unless you’re a team that’s been up there, and I’ve been up there quite a bit, it’s a very difficult place to play against a very, very well-coached team.

On Bill Belichick

Obviously, Coach [Belichick] is an outstanding person and we all know what kind of coach he is, but he’s an outstanding person. It’s just been difficult, obviously, to try to draw that information out of him, you know? I try to get around him as much as I can to try to learn… I can’t say enough good things about him really.

On Stephon Gilmore

I mean I love him… He wanted to be the best and you see that in his play. He’s one of the best corners out there.

Blake Bortles

On the Patriots

When you play a team that has been there seven times in a row or whatever it is that they have been there, that is kind of the bar. That is where you want to be. You want to be the team that plays in that game every single year. I think it will be a good test and a good challenge to go against a team that has been on top for a while.

  On the Patriots defense

A bend-but-don’t break type thing and they do a really good job of denying points. They are not going to give you anything easy. They are not going to miss tackles or make any mistakes. They are going to make you earn it. I think that will be the challenge, for us to be on point. Be able to execute our game plan. We are not going to be able to beat ourselves and they are not going to beat themselves. We are going to have to do our jobs.

Calais Campbell

On Tom Brady

He is the best quarterback to ever play the game. The reason why he is because he prepares. He knows everything you want to do. He can literally call it out as soon as you call a play and line up; he knows exactly where you want to go because he knows what you are in.

On the Patriots running backs

Their running backs are all very tough tackles. They are punt-returner-type running backs so they’re tough tackles. They have a lot of speed, those guys are faster than most running backs in my opinion. Dion Lewis has a lot of burst. You see him on kickoff returns taking things to the house. He’s just an explosive guy. They have a committee of them and are all very gifted.

