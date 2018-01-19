Bill Belichick did not want to talk about Tom Brady’s hand injury
There are plenty of questions surrounding Tom Brady’s right hand injury, but Bill Belichick didn’t show much interest in answering any of them.
The Patriots head coach was asked to comment on a variety of matters regarding the quarterback position, including his level of concern, his preparations thus far, and his plans for Sunday. But the 65-year-old continually dodged the reporters’ probes for more information.
“We’re getting ready for Jacksonville,” he told the media at Gillette Stadium.
Brady injured his hand after a minor collision with an unnamed teammate during practice. He was a limited participant on Wednesday and a non-participant on Thursday — despite being present for the team’s stretching session.
The 40-year-old skipped both of his previously scheduled press conferences to visit with medical staff, but plans to speak Friday. According to multiple reports, he “should be OK” for the AFC Championship game Sunday.
Watch: Asked if he’ll be ready to play, Tom Brady says, ‘We’ll see’
During his Friday morning press conference, Belichick was asked the following questions involving Brady:
Do you have an update on Tom Brady’s status for Sunday?
Yeah, we gave out the injury report yesterday. We’ll update it today.
When Brian Hoyer steps in at practice, as he did yesterday, how does that affect the team’s preparation for the execution that you’re looking for on game day? Do you feel like when he’s in there you’re getting the work that helps you meet that team execution?
Brian does a great job for us – works hard, practices hard. He does a good job.
Has not having Tom on the practice field limited your preparation at all for Jacksonville?
We’re going to continue to get ready for Jacksonville all the way through, up till game time.
Now that Brady is dealing with this injury, do you have any regrets about trading Jimmy Garoppolo?
We’re getting ready for Jacksonville.
Does it look like Brady’s playing status might be a game-time decision?
Today’s Friday.
Given Brady’s injury, did you consider bringing in a third quarterback just in case?
Yeah, we’re going to get ready for Jacksonville, do the best that we can, make the best decisions we can for the team to do that, so that’s what we’re going to do.
How much, if at all, does Brady’s status complicate the game planning process for you at this point?
I don’t know.
What is your level of concern that he’ll be able to perform the functions that he needs to at quarterback?
Yeah, I don’t know. We’ll see.
You said after you traded Garoppolo that you had one of the best quarterback situations in the league for the past several years. What are your thoughts on the quarterback situation now with Brian Hoyer?
Yeah, right now, my thoughts are getting ready for Jacksonville. So, we’re going to do the best we can to put the most competitive team out there and play the best and coach the best that we can on Sunday.
Have you had a good week of preparation so far, or do you still have a ways to go before you’re ready for Sunday?
Yeah, we’re over two days away. We have a long way to go.