Bill Belichick did not want to talk about Tom Brady’s hand injury

There are plenty of questions surrounding Tom Brady’s right hand injury, but Bill Belichick didn’t show much interest in answering any of them.

The Patriots head coach was asked to comment on a variety of matters regarding the quarterback position, including his level of concern, his preparations thus far, and his plans for Sunday. But the 65-year-old continually dodged the reporters’ probes for more information.

“We’re getting ready for Jacksonville,” he told the media at Gillette Stadium.

Brady injured his hand after a minor collision with an unnamed teammate during practice. He was a limited participant on Wednesday and a non-participant on Thursday — despite being present for the team’s stretching session.

Advertisement

The 40-year-old skipped both of his previously scheduled press conferences to visit with medical staff, but plans to speak Friday. According to multiple reports, he “should be OK” for the AFC Championship game Sunday.

Watch: Asked if he’ll be ready to play, Tom Brady says, ‘We’ll see’

During his Friday morning press conference, Belichick was asked the following questions involving Brady: