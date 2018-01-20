A dispatch from a Patriots fan club deep inside Jaguar territory

"We’re looking for 80-plus people this week. We’re real excited about it. Every week it grows."

The Patriot Fans of Jacksonville‎ at the Wild Wings Cafe.
The Patriot Fans of Jacksonville‎ at the Wild Wings Cafe. –Via the Patriot Fans of Jacksonville‎
By
3:11 PM

The Patriots welcome the Jaguars to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Sunday, and all eyes from Jacksonville will be focused on the game happening hundreds of miles to the north.

And from deep within the heart of Jaguars territory, a group of passionate Patriots fans living in the Florida city will also be gathering to watch the AFC Championship.

David McGraw, one of the founders of the Patriots’ Jacksonville fan club, recently answered a few questions about what this week — and life in general — has been like for New England fans watching from afar.

The interview below has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Advertisement

Boston.com: What was your initial reaction when the Jaguars won and it was officially a Jaguars-Patriots AFC Championship matchup?

David McGraw: So my first instinct was just exuberance. I absolutely hate the Steelers. So to watch them lose and knowing all the Steelers’ fans heartbreak, I was just ecstatic. And, although I’m a Patriots fan living in Jacksonville, I do enjoy watching them win. I’m never going to root for them against the Patriots, but it is good to see the hometown team do something. So it was a great moment. I was there cheering with them. And you know, their defense is strong, but I would rather play the Jaguars than the Steelers.

How did you end up in Jacksonville?

DM: I’ve only lived here for 13 years. I was born in Framingham, Mass. I only lived there for five years. My parents are originally from West Virginia, moved there and that’s where I was born. So I used to have a thick accent, but they moved me to Tampa when I was five and I kind of lost it. I remember going back as an 8-year-old, and within two weeks I picked it back up, but then going back to Tampa, I just lost it forever. A job brought me to Jacksonville. I’ve kind of bounced up and down the east coast.

Advertisement

The Patriots Fans of Jacksonville club is a year old. Where do you meet?

DM: It’s at Wild Wings Cafe in the Southside here in Jacksonville, which is pretty centrally located. We, the founders, live at the beach which is a great part of town, but we wanted to attract as many people as possible. There was a fan club already in existence, but it kind of went dormant, and it looked like 2005 might have been the last year that it was active. I couldn’t tell, but it wasn’t that large, and we wanted to do our own thing anyway. So we signed up officially with Patriots.com to be an official fan club. Then we started interviewing restaurants, and we found one that didn’t already have a fan base.

So it’s interesting, if you’re not familiar with Florida, is that it’s all transplants. Sure, you’ve got a lot of Jaguar fans, but every fan base has a watch party at some bar. And all the good ones have been taken for years. So we definitely had to do some work to find a bar that had a separate space, because we didn’t just want to have Jaguar fans or other teams’ fans intermingle with us, since that just leads to fights and annoyance. We wanted our own separate space, and Wild Wings Cafe was great with that.

How many members are there, approximately? Was it difficult to find them?

DM: It was crazy. The first televised preseason game down here, we had like 24 people. I did some social media advertising and I threw a little money at it just to get it started, but a lot of it was organic. People would just kind of show up to a sports bar and they were Patriots fans, sat down with us and found out about that club. From that they’re coming every week. So every week it’s a domino effect of just constantly more and more. At the Titans playoff, there was 65 people. And it was crazy and they moved us to a different location within the bar to accommodate it. We’re looking for 80-plus this week. We’re real excited about it. Every week it grows and it’s been a ton of fun.

Advertisement

How has the bar reacted to such a large influx of Patriots fans?

DM: The interesting thing was when we went to Houston for the Super Bowl, Diablo Loco has been the official Patriots bar for years. At least it looked like it. And they catered to everything that those guys wanted to do. There was Patriots gear all over the place, in Houston, Texas. When we came here, we were really just hoping for a tenth of that. At first they really just didn’t care. They were like, ‘Sure, you’ll bring us business, here you go, here’s the space.’

But then as it really started to come along, by week eight is when we started to feel the love. They just said, ‘Hey, you guys pack this patio every week, you get whatever you want.’ From there, it’s been really great.

Because the winter actually got a little cold here, we’ve had to move inside. That kind of eats into their Jaguars space, and we were kind of nervous about that. Now thankfully we’ve never really played during the same time towards the latter end of the season. But we’re nervous about this week. They packed the place for the Jaguars on Sunday. We packed our area on Saturday, so we were nervous that they were going to stick with us, but it’s good for their business to stick with us. We pack that place every weekend.

Jaguars fans as a fan base get derided, probably to an unfair degree. What’s your take on their fans?

DM: If you ever meet a passionate Jaguars fan, they’re just as passionate as anyone else. It’s just harder to find that passionate Jaguar fan. This is a college area, and most people are much more passionate about [Florida] Gators, or Georgia, or just SEC football in general. I mean this is by and large a college area. Florida State, Miami, and the college football teams around here have been successful for a long time, so you can understand why they’re just more passionate about that. But, there’s plenty of Jaguar fans, plenty of people wearing the gear out at the bar. It was packed. I mean the Jags have kind of sucked for the last 10 years or even longer, and the Patriots have been at the pinnacle of the game for just as long.

Now, all of a sudden, this rapid Jacksonville fanbase is colliding with a super successful franchise, and I think a lot of it is more just there’s as much hatred for the Patriots as there is excitement for the game. People hate the Patriots, and it’s because of our success and now they’ve got a team that they see has a chance to beat us, and there’s almost like there’s a fervor taking over the town.

What are your Jaguar fan friends thinking going into this game?

DM: I’ve got a small handful of Jags fans in my life. Another interesting thing about this town is there are so many transplants. Just about every one of my friends are transplants. It’s really interesting how just how few native Jacksonvillians I’ve met in my 13 years here. But with that, most of them are self-admitted bandwagon supporters. I’ve got a really good friend who’s throwing a party for it. He’s from Connecticut, but honestly he just likes hating on the Patriots more than rooting for any other team. And I guess this year, he decided to pick up the Jags as his team, and he’s all excited about throwing this party. Then he makes a comment about having to go buy a shirt because he doesn’t even have any Jaguars gear. And I go, ‘Jaguars super fan, doesn’t even have a t-shirt.’

When was the last time you were able to see a Patriots game in person?

DM: So the cool thing is the Patriots play Miami every year. It’s about a five-hour drive, and we went to that game this year. It was a ton of fun. We were also lucky that the Patriots went to Tampa, and so we went over there. We connected with the Tampa fan club, and that was incredible because you’ve got like five fan clubs that came together and held a huge tailgate. It was a ton of fun. It was a great game, a little close for comfort I thought, but we were able to catch two games this year. I would like to hopefully get up to Gillette [Stadium] a little more often, but anytime the Patriots play within driving distance of Jacksonville, that includes Atlanta, Tampa, we even thought about going to the New Orleans game.

So you mentioned you’ve been there for 13 years. Was that early enough to be around there for Super Bowl XXXIX, when the Patriots played the Eagles in Jacksonville?

DM: That was my actual first year. I moved here the August before that Super Bowl, and while I didn’t go into the game, me and my dad and my mom actually snuck into the Super Bowl party at the World Golf Village and was actually able to see [Robert] Kraft and [Richard] Seymour, and Patriots players come in with the Super Bowl trophy. It was amazing.

TOPICS: Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
College Sports
North Carolina college football player shot to death January 20, 2018 | 11:42 AM
Olympics
IOC says North Korea to have 22 athletes in 5 Olympic sports January 20, 2018 | 9:03 AM
Sports News
Autopsy: Roy Halladay had amphetamine, morphine in system January 20, 2018 | 8:25 AM
Larry Nassar Sentencing
National
One after another, gymnasts face Larry Nassar and recount sexual abuse January 19, 2018 | 5:42 PM
Jalen Ramsey Jacksonville Jaguars
Patriots
What advantage does Ramsey have on Gronk? 'Everything.' January 19, 2018 | 4:54 PM
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) celebrates as he leaves the field after a 45-42 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL divisional football AFC playoff game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Patriots
What Jacksonville sports radio is saying about Sunday's matchup January 19, 2018 | 4:43 PM
Dana White explaining what he's excited about for UFC 220.
Sports News
Dana White: 'I support Trump. I don’t give a s*** what you think of me.' January 19, 2018 | 4:34 PM
AFC Championship Patriots
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Jaguars game January 19, 2018 | 4:24 PM
Jacksonville Jaguars
Patriots
Jaguars don't fear Patriots' history in AFC title matchup January 19, 2018 | 3:11 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady mum on status for AFC title game after hand injury January 19, 2018 | 2:36 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
Patriots
Who can beat the Patriots? January 19, 2018 | 2:05 PM
Nick Mondak on the mound for the Torrington Titans.
Local
Connecticut baseball team says it's unable to pay $38,000 debt January 19, 2018 | 1:14 PM
Bill Belichick New England Patriots
Patriots
Bill Belichick did not want to talk about Tom Brady's hand injury January 19, 2018 | 12:14 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
Patriots
Yes, there are questions, but in the end Patriots will have the answers January 19, 2018 | 11:39 AM
Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics NBA London
Celtics
Why Jaylen Brown says he'll be wearing a Jaguars jersey on Sunday January 19, 2018 | 9:48 AM
Boxing
Your guide to UFC 220 at TD Garden Boston January 19, 2018 | 9:00 AM
FILE - In this July 23, 2004, file photo, Martha and Bela Karolyi watch together as the U.S. women's gymnastic team celebrates winning the gold medal at the Centennial Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta. The latest lawsuit filed Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, accusing Dr. Larry Nassar, a former USA Gymnastics doctor, of sexually abusing a longtime member of the U.S. women's national team is the first to name renowned husband-and-wife coaches Bela and Martha Karolyi, alleging they turned a blind eye to molestations. The Karolyis did not return messages seeking comment. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)
Sports News
USA Gymnastics ends agreement to train at Karolyi Ranch January 19, 2018 | 7:50 AM
Semi Ojeleye Boston Celtics
NBA
Not-household-name players get All-Star votes from NBA peers January 19, 2018 | 2:39 AM
Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins
Bruins
Bergeron scores 3 as Bruins beat Islanders 5-2 January 18, 2018 | 11:49 PM
Joel Embiid beats Jaylen Brown to the ball during the fourth quarter.
Celtics
Embiid scores 26, Sixers beat Celtics 89-80 January 18, 2018 | 11:28 PM
Mike Vrabel
NFL
Titans kick off coaching search interviewing former Patriots linebacker January 18, 2018 | 8:28 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
Patriots
All eyes on Tom Brady as he misses practice with hand injury January 18, 2018 | 7:29 PM
Leonard Fournette Jaguars
NFL
Jags' Fournette feels fine after ankle injury, fender-bender January 18, 2018 | 7:08 PM
NBA
Here are the captains for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game January 18, 2018 | 6:46 PM
Blake Bortles during Jacksonville's win over the Cleveland Browns in November.
NFL
10 factual answers from the Jaguars fan behind 'Blake Bortles Facts' January 18, 2018 | 4:37 PM
National
Judge hears from Olympic gymnasts who were abused by doctor Larry Nassar January 18, 2018 | 2:36 PM
AFC Championship Patriots
Patriots
How do the Jaguars and the Patriots matchup against each other? January 18, 2018 | 2:34 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
What you need to know before Sunday’s Patriots-Jaguars game January 18, 2018 | 2:09 PM
CBS football analyst Tony Romo walks across the field during warm ups before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Media
In Tony Romo, a star was born on CBS football broadcasts January 18, 2018 | 12:32 PM
Doug Marrone Jaguars
Patriots
Jaguars head coach shared his thoughts on Tom Brady's injury January 18, 2018 | 12:28 PM