5 takeaways from the Patriots’ Super Bowl-clinching win over the Jaguars

Tom Brady
Tom Brady screams "let's go" after running onto the field before the AFC Championship. –Stan Grossfeld/Globe staff
By
Dave D'Onofrio
January 21, 2018

COMMENTARY

Five takeaways from the Patriots’ comeback in the AFC championship, a 24-20 victory over the Jaguars that sends New England to its eighth Super Bowl in the past 17 seasons…

1. Brady, Brady, Brady

At first, the focus was on the black bandage that wrapped from front to back to cover his stitches. Across New England, people took note there was no glove. That he was being careful about the way he was falling, not wanting to land on his right hand. That the ball was coming out as a spiral, and a crisp one. That he was fist-bumping people with that right hand on the sideline. That he was not only under center, but that when he sneaked the ball, he did so carrying the ball in his right hand.

Related Links

But by the end, the story of Tom Brady’s 12th AFC championship game wasn’t his injured hand. It was his continued brilliance.

In the more recent portion of this ridiculous run, the pundits have made note that Brady has won without Julian Edelman, and that he’s won without Rob Gronkowski — though the success of the Pats and their quarterback has been contingent on having one of those go-to guys to go to. Then came Sunday, when the Patriots lost Gronkowski to a head injury late in the second quarter, putting a season in which Edelman never played a snap precariously on the line. And all Brady did was lead a comeback from down 10 points with nine minutes to go. Without a legitimate running game.

Against the best pass defense in the NFL.

Brady finished 26 of 38 for 290 yards and two scores, though at this point the numbers of a 60-minute sample just don’t do him justice. After erasing late two-score deficits in each of his last two Super Bowls, Brady got himself to another — his eighth — by doing it again, this time at age 40, with his receiving corps depleted and the adversity stacked against him.

If Brady had retired a decade ago, or had he simply trailed off after the devastating loss of Super Bowl XLII, he would’ve made the Hall of Fame as soon as he was eligible. Since then, though, he’s now won four more conference championships, has won at least a dozen games in eight consecutive seasons, and has a second chance to bookend things (at least temporarily) with three Super Bowl titles in four years.

Not a bad second act.

2. Danny ‘Playoff’ Amendola

At the end of a week where there was so much talk about whether the Patriots might need someone other than Brady to throw the ball in the AFC title game, Danny Amendola delivered, hitting every throw he made, and posting a game-high passer-rating of 118.8.

Oh, and he delivered as a receiver, too. Again.

The Pats receiver lived up to his Gronk-gifted nickname of Danny “Playoff” Amendola once more, snagging seven of his nine targets for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Both of those scores came in the final 8:44 of regulation, including the game-winner that was the epitome of full-body athleticism — from the leap, to the hands, to the leg control that allowed him to get both feet in bounds — and yet those two catches only begin telling the story of Amendola’s contribution to the cause.

He made a catch on fourth and 1 to extend New England’s opening series, which led to a field goal. He then made an even bigger drive-extender in the fourth quarter when he picked up 21 yards on third and 18 while the Patriots were trailing 21-10 with less than 11 minutes to go. Without that, the Pats are punting from deep in their own territory, down two scores, and on life support.

Then, after scoring on that possession, he jumpstarted the Pats’ winning series with a 20-yard punt return that meant they only needed to go 30 yards to take the lead. He deked the Jags by waving his arms as though the punt were “poison” that needed to be avoided as it landed, but proceeded to catch it in the air and scoot up the left sideline.

All told, Amendola now has 26 catches on 33 targets, 274 yards, three touchdowns and a two-point conversion in his last three playoff games. And one completion for 20 yards, too.

3. Jags never recovered from delay call

After the loss, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone lamented a delay-of-game penalty his team took with 2:23 to play in the first half, which on the surface seemed like a reach, given that Jacksonville still managed to take a 10-point lead into the final 10 minutes of regulation.

But the numbers side with Marrone and suggest that the Jags never really recovered from that setback. Leading 14-3 at the time, the penalty negated a 12-yard gain that would’ve put Jacksonville well within field goal range, and likely have given them a chance to hold the ball until halftime.

Instead, the foul cost them five yards, then a sack on the retried third down cost six more. Suddenly the Jags were punting (on the wrong side of the two-minute warning), and giving the Pats a chance to put points on the board. They did, going 85 yards in 67 seconds, and closing to within 14-10 at intermission.

Again, the Jags remained in control of the scoreboard for a while thereafter. They put together a field-goal drive on the first possession of the third quarter, then another on the first drive of the fourth. But here are Jacksonville’s possessions in the second half:

9 plays, 39 yards (FG)
3 plays, -2 yards
11 plays, 66 yards (FG)
3 plays, 9 yards
5 plays, 22 yards
3 plays, -1 yard
6 plays, 32 yards

Discounting the kneeldowns at the end of the first half, that sums to 159 yards of offense on 41 plays, an average of less than 3.9 per snap. Before that, they were picking up almost 7 yards per try (30 plays, 207 yards). Bortles followed a 13-of-15 first half by going 10-of-21 thereafter (and missing 11 of his last 19).

So with that penalty, Jacksonville saw not only a promising drive, but a promising game, and a promising season, come to a halt.

4. A good day for Belichick’s pickups

It was an active offseason for the Patriots leading into this current campaign, with the Pats trading a first-round pick, spending big money on a defensive back, dealing one of their backup quarterbacks late in training camp, and bringing in a former rival late in the year as a reinforcement.

Sunday made all of those decisions look like good ones for Bill Belichick.

Particularly after Gronkowski went out, Brandin Cooks was a legitimate difference-maker on the outside, catching six of eight passes for a game-high 100 yards. He had a 31-yarder in the first half, a tough grab to get things started on the Pats’ first scoring drive of the fourth quarter. Not counted among those totals is the 32-yard gain he created by garnering a pass-interference call on the march that took the Pats to the end zone just before halftime. All told, Cooks’ inconsistency made it something of a quiet 1,000-yard season this year, but the deal with New Orleans paid dividends Sunday.

Philip Dorsett’s addition to the attack was less prolific, but significant nevertheless. He outfought a defender for a 31-yard completion on a fourth-quarter flea flicker, moving the Pats from their 46 to the Jaguars’ 23 when they still trailed 20-10. Jacoby Brissett proved himself a serviceable NFL quarterback, but that single play could make it a worthwhile trade if it proves a big piece of a Patriots’ championship.

There was plenty of criticism of Stephon Gilmore after he was paid handsomely to come down from Buffalo, but the corner broke up two passes amid a solid Sunday performance — none bigger than that which he batted down in solo coverage of a fourth-down throw during the Jags’ final possession. He nearly got a pick earlier, and on a day the Pats had some difficulty covering things over the middle, Gilmore solidified things on the outside.

Then there was James Harrison, who didn’t do much until late in the fourth quarter when he bull-rushed his way into Bortles’ face to help force a key incompletion that set up Amendola’s punt return. He also got a lick in on Bortles when the Jacksonville quarterback fumbled with less than three minutes to go. Those are exactly the sort of burst plays the Patriots had to be hoping for when they picked up Pittsburgh’s castoff and put him into the lineup. And that’s what they got.

5. Gronkowski’s got two weeks

Now the question that’ll linger over New England for the next two weeks is whether Gronkowski can shake off what appears to be a concussion and return to the field in time for the Super Bowl. With Brady saying after the game that he’s expecting to have his stitches out soon and expecting to be unaffected thereafter, it’s Gronkowski whose presence on the injury report will be the one most closely monitored as the big game approaches.

With concussions, every case is different, though it would seem initially encouraging that the tight end was able to walk off the field, up the tunnel, and into the locker room under his own power. He certainly appeared woozy after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from safety Barry Church, and he remained on the turf for a few seconds before Chris Hogan helped up his dazed teammate. His availability is now subject to the NFL’s protocols, and the league will need to clear him if he’s to play in Minneapolis.

But Brady and Co. bought the Pats two weeks to rest him. And if they can build on what they did in the fourth quarter Sunday, then add the big fella to it, a sixth title is the Patriots’ to lose.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady Bill Belichick
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Tom Brady and Gisele, 2018.
Patriots
Gisele and Tom Brady posted celebratory photos after the Patriots' win January 21, 2018 | 10:27 PM
Patriots
Eagles fans take to streets to celebrate after team's win January 21, 2018 | 10:25 PM
Kyle Van Noy
Patriots
Patriots' defense key to another postseason comeback January 21, 2018 | 10:18 PM
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL
Eagles fans chant 'We want Brady!' January 21, 2018 | 10:14 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
Patriots
What the Patriots had to say after their thrilling comeback January 21, 2018 | 10:00 PM
Patriots
Foles, Eagles fly into Super Bowl, rout Vikings 38-7 January 21, 2018 | 9:58 PM
Patriots
Patriots open as favorite over Eagles in Super Bowl January 21, 2018 | 9:55 PM
Blake Bortles Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL
What the Jaguars had to say after their season-ending loss January 21, 2018 | 9:13 PM
The Patriots celebrate following the team's win in the AFC Championship.
Patriots
Bill Belichick didn't hang onto the Lamar Hunt Trophy for very long January 21, 2018 | 9:06 PM
Patriots
'Super bowl' haircuts are the subject of the latest 'TB Times' January 21, 2018 | 9:05 PM
Foxborough MA 01/21/18 CBS comentator Jim Nance asking New England Patriots Tom Brady about his hand after they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20 winning the AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Patriots
Here's a closeup photo of Tom Brady's un-bandaged hand injury January 21, 2018 | 8:38 PM
Stephon Gilmore
Patriots
7 key plays that helped the Patriots flip the script January 21, 2018 | 8:15 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks at a news conference after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots won 24-20. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
Bill Belichick on Brady's hand injury: 'We’re not talking about open-heart surgery here' January 21, 2018 | 8:13 PM
Olivia Culpo at the AFC Championship.
Patriots
No one more excited for Danny Amendola than Olivia Culpo January 21, 2018 | 7:16 PM
New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook (12) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Patriots
Watch Stephon Gilmore's game-saving tipped pass January 21, 2018 | 7:16 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Chad Finn: It was another unbelievable game that really happened January 21, 2018 | 7:11 PM
Super Bowl
Patriots
Your guide to Super Bowl LII January 21, 2018 | 7:09 PM
Belichick
Patriots
Watch Bill Belichick and Tom Brady's postgame press conferences January 21, 2018 | 6:55 PM
Danny Amendola
Patriots
The Patriots' comeback win over the Jaguars in one dramatic chart January 21, 2018 | 6:54 PM
Danny Amendola
Patriots
Watch Danny Amendola's graceful game-winning touchdown catch January 21, 2018 | 6:51 PM
Bill Belichick Matt Patricia
Patriots
Matt Patricia and Bill Belichick hugged it out like every Patriots fan January 21, 2018 | 6:49 PM
Danny Amendola
Patriots
Tom Brady leads Patriots back to Super Bowl, top Jaguars 24-20 January 21, 2018 | 6:35 PM
Injured cornerback Richard Sherman of the Seattle Seahawks on the sidelines in Dec. 2017.
Patriots
Richard Sherman defended the hit that knocked Gronk out of game January 21, 2018 | 5:24 PM
Foxborough, MA 1/21/2018 Patriots Chris Hogan checks teammate Rob Gronkowski after being hit helmet to helmet by Jaguars Jalen Ramsey in the second quarter. The New England Patriots host the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL AFC championship game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Jan. 21, 2018.(Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski exits game after helmet-to-helmet hit January 21, 2018 | 4:51 PM
Patriots
Chris Berman is returning to 'NFL Primetime' Sunday night January 21, 2018 | 4:33 PM
Boston Celtics
Celtics
Celtics lose to Magic, despite 40 points from Kyrie Irving January 21, 2018 | 3:48 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady sheds some light on his ‘fluke injury’ January 21, 2018 | 3:23 PM
Jonathan Robert Kraft Patriots
Patriots
Robert Kraft on Patriots' future: 'Everybody’s got to get their egos checked in' January 21, 2018 | 1:34 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 21: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after winning the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Patriots
Live updates: Patriots down Jaguars, advance to Super Bowl January 21, 2018 | 11:50 AM
Andrew Benintendi runs onto the field before they play the Kansas City Royals during at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Red Sox plan 'dramatic' expansion of Fenway safety netting January 21, 2018 | 10:42 AM