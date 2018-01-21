Bill Belichick didn’t hang onto the Lamar Hunt Trophy for very long

Belichick promptly handed it over to team president Jonathan Kraft.

The Patriots celebrate following the team's win in the AFC Championship.
The Patriots celebrate following the team's win in the AFC Championship. –Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images
By
January 21, 2018

Bill Belichick didn’t hang onto the Lamar Hunt Trophy for more than a second following the Patriots’ 24-20 comeback victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC championship on Sunday.

Related Links

After the Patriots defeated the Jaguars to clinch a berth in the eighth Super Bowl appearance of Belichick’s reign, team owner Robert Kraft handed the coach the trophy in a moment of triumph.

Belichick’s reaction was telling. And priceless:

Belichick promptly handed the coveted trophy to team president Jonathan Kraft, who also quickly looked to give it away. Wide receiver Danny Amendola, waiting to be interviewed by CBS announcer Jim Nantz, was Kraft’s eventual choice. Afterward, the trophy wound up in the heavily scrutinized right hand of Tom Brady, who proudly displayed it to the Gillette Stadium crowd.

Advertisement

Presenting the Lamar Hunt Trophy to Patriots owner Robert Kraft was none other than former quarterback Drew Bledsoe.

Bledsoe had high praise for his former backup after Tom Brady led yet another comeback in the postseason:

 

TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Patriots
'Super bowl' haircuts are the subject of Tom Brady's latest 'TB Times' January 21, 2018 | 9:05 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' Super Bowl-clinching win over the Jaguars January 21, 2018 | 8:32 PM
Stephon Gilmore
Patriots
Here are the key plays that helped the Patriots flip the script January 21, 2018 | 8:15 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks at a news conference after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots won 24-20. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
Bill Belichick on Brady's hand injury: 'We’re not talking about open-heart surgery here' January 21, 2018 | 8:13 PM
Olivia Culpo at the AFC Championship.
Patriots
No one more excited for Danny Amendola than Olivia Culpo January 21, 2018 | 7:16 PM
New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook (12) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Patriots
Watch Stephon Gilmore's game-saving tipped pass January 21, 2018 | 7:16 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
It was another unbelievable game that really happened January 21, 2018 | 7:11 PM
Super Bowl
Patriots
Your guide to Super Bowl LII January 21, 2018 | 7:09 PM
Belichick
Patriots
Watch Bill Belichick and Tom Brady's postgame press conferences January 21, 2018 | 6:55 PM
Danny Amendola
Patriots
The Patriots' comeback win over the Jaguars in one dramatic chart January 21, 2018 | 6:54 PM
Danny Amendola
Patriots
Watch Danny Amendola's graceful game-winning touchdown catch January 21, 2018 | 6:51 PM
Bill Belichick Matt Patricia
Patriots
Matt Patricia and Bill Belichick hugged it out like every Patriots fan January 21, 2018 | 6:49 PM
Danny Amendola
Patriots
Tom Brady leads Patriots back to Super Bowl, top Jaguars 24-20 January 21, 2018 | 6:35 PM
Injured cornerback Richard Sherman of the Seattle Seahawks on the sidelines in Dec. 2017.
Patriots
Richard Sherman defended the hit that knocked Gronk out of game January 21, 2018 | 5:24 PM
Foxborough, MA 1/21/2018 Patriots Chris Hogan checks teammate Rob Gronkowski after being hit helmet to helmet by Jaguars Jalen Ramsey in the second quarter. The New England Patriots host the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL AFC championship game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Jan. 21, 2018.(Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski exits game after helmet-to-helmet hit January 21, 2018 | 4:51 PM
Patriots
Chris Berman is returning to 'NFL Primetime' Sunday night January 21, 2018 | 4:33 PM
Boston Celtics
Celtics
Celtics lose to Magic, despite 40 points from Kyrie Irving January 21, 2018 | 3:48 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady sheds some light on his ‘fluke injury’ January 21, 2018 | 3:23 PM
Jonathan Robert Kraft Patriots
Patriots
Robert Kraft on Patriots' future: 'Everybody’s got to get their egos checked in' January 21, 2018 | 1:34 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 21: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after winning the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Patriots
Live updates: Patriots down Jaguars, advance to Super Bowl January 21, 2018 | 11:50 AM
Andrew Benintendi runs onto the field before they play the Kansas City Royals during at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Red Sox plan 'dramatic' expansion of Fenway safety netting January 21, 2018 | 10:42 AM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
Patriots
Tom Brady hits first six passes despite injured hand January 21, 2018 | 10:19 AM
Boston's David Pastrnak (88) celebrates with teammates Torey Krug (47) and Jake DeBrusk (74) after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Bruins
4 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-1 win over the Canadiens January 21, 2018 | 9:02 AM
Stipe Miocic receives his belt after a win over Francis Ngannou during a heavyweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 220, early Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Boston.
Sports News
Miocic, Cormier defend heaviest titles in UFC 220 at TD Garden January 21, 2018 | 2:46 AM
Bruins
Pastrnak has 2 goals, Bruins top Habs for 3rd time in 8 days January 21, 2018 | 12:12 AM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
Patriots
Tom Brady will play in AFC Championship game January 20, 2018 | 9:15 PM
Robert Kraft Tom Brady Patriots
Patriots
Robert Kraft flew home to check out Tom Brady's hand injury January 20, 2018 | 8:44 PM
NFL
Titans hire former Patriots linebacker as new coach January 20, 2018 | 7:46 PM
Patriots Anthem Protest Football
NFL
How the four conference championship teams handled the anthem protests January 20, 2018 | 5:08 PM
The Patriot Fans of Jacksonville‎ at the Wild Wings Cafe.
Patriots
A dispatch from a Patriots fan club deep inside Jaguar territory January 20, 2018 | 3:11 PM