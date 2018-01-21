Bill Belichick didn’t hang onto the Lamar Hunt Trophy for very long

Bill Belichick didn’t hang onto the Lamar Hunt Trophy for more than a second following the Patriots’ 24-20 comeback victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC championship on Sunday.

After the Patriots defeated the Jaguars to clinch a berth in the eighth Super Bowl appearance of Belichick’s reign, team owner Robert Kraft handed the coach the trophy in a moment of triumph.

Belichick’s reaction was telling. And priceless:

Belichick's just like "put it with the others" 😂 pic.twitter.com/q8vNJxUGIO — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 22, 2018

Belichick promptly handed the coveted trophy to team president Jonathan Kraft, who also quickly looked to give it away. Wide receiver Danny Amendola, waiting to be interviewed by CBS announcer Jim Nantz, was Kraft’s eventual choice. Afterward, the trophy wound up in the heavily scrutinized right hand of Tom Brady, who proudly displayed it to the Gillette Stadium crowd.

Presenting the Lamar Hunt Trophy to Patriots owner Robert Kraft was none other than former quarterback Drew Bledsoe.

Bledsoe had high praise for his former backup after Tom Brady led yet another comeback in the postseason: