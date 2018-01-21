Gisele and Tom Brady posted celebratory photos after the Patriots’ win

For Gisele Bündchen, there’s a sense of familiarity when it comes to the professional life of her husband, Tom Brady. Not only did Brady lead the Patriots in another playoff comeback on Sunday, but he will be going to yet another Super Bowl.

After the game, the Brazilian supermodel shared an Instagram of the couple celebrating the latest Patriots AFC Championship victory:

Brady also posted a photo with Bündchen, who wore a “Team Brady” hat, after the game:

The New England quarterback, 40, led the Patriots in a 10-point comeback in the fourth quarter in a 24-20 win over the Jaguars at Gillette Stadium.

Brady and Bündchen have been married since 2009. In that span, the Patriots have played in three Super Bowls, with the upcoming game in Minnesota on Feb. 4 set to be their fourth.