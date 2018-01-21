‘Super bowl’ haircuts are the subject of Tom Brady’s latest ‘TB Times’

By
January 21, 2018

Tom Brady and the Patriots are once again Super Bowl-bound, and a new edition of the “TB Times” marked the occasion.

The Patriots’ quarterback’s fake publication, which produces a joking front page after every New England win, quickly posted following the team’s 24-20 victory over the Jaguars on Sunday.

The cover depicts “super bowl” haircuts on Brady and several of his teammates:

The Patriots will play in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady
