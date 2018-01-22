Eagles lineman called Tom Brady a ‘pretty boy,’ wants to ‘dethrone that guy’

The Super Bowl LII matchup was barely established on Sunday and a member of the Philadelphia Eagles was already offering his thoughts on the Patriots.

Lane Johnson, an All-Pro offensive lineman for the Eagles, simultaneously praised Tom Brady as he asserted his wish to “dethrone” him. When asked about the Patriots opening in betting circles as the Super Bowl favorite, Johnson explained his thoughts on the matter.

“I know,” Johnson told reporters. “Hey, Tom Brady. Pretty boy Tom Brady. He’s the best quarterback of all time, so, nothing I’d like to do more than dethrone that guy.”

While Johnson’s comments are certainly more measured that Freddie Mitchell’s were before the last Patriots-Eagles Super Bowl clash, it could be an early look at the verbal sparring that occasionally takes place in the lead-up to the game.

The two teams kick off in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.