The Empire State Building was lit in Patriots and Eagles colors — and New Yorkers were not happy about it

While New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles fans were celebrating their respective victories Sunday night, the sight of the Empire State building had New Yorkers seething.

Prior to the AFC and NFC Championship games, the iconic building cast the colors of all four teams competing into New York City’s skyline.

But later, when the building was lit in just the colors of the Super Bowl LII-bound Patriots and Eagles, New Yorkers were not happy.

Congratulations to the @Patriots and the @Eagles, The AFC and NFC Champions! In honor of their upcoming trip to the big game our lights are now shining in their colors. Who will you be cheering for on February 4th? 🏈 pic.twitter.com/IsDZLLbrmG — Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) January 22, 2018

Fans of the New York Jets and Giants alike fumed at the display, pointing out in colorful replies to the building’s tweet that the iconic part of the city’s skyline was celebrating the victories of its own teams’ biggest rivals.

This is like watching an invading country run its flag up the flagpole. https://t.co/iujxk21Q2K — Sylvan Lane (@SylvanLane) January 22, 2018

That awkward moment when the Empire State Building is illuminated in the colors of the Jets and Giants biggest rivals. https://t.co/wIOUrHTHAb — Matt Kardos (@mattkardos) January 22, 2018

Unacceptable!!! You know you’re in New York, right? Home of the division rival @giants and @NYJets? This is not cool, not cool at all. 🤦‍♀️🙄 — ((( joyce ))) (@joycefromli) January 22, 2018

Hi, who do I contact to file a complaint about the fact the EMPIRE STATE building is lit for its two biggest rivals? — Kevin Quinn (@KevinWQuinnNYC) January 22, 2018

This would never happen in Boston or Philadelphia. You should be ashamed of yourselves. This is the EMPIRE STATE! Those colors only belong to the Jets and Giants. — Joe B. (@JoeJet13) January 22, 2018

Well the Empire State Building had a good run as a NYC icon. Now it appears that it is time to replace it. — Leo Glickman (@LeoGlickman1) January 22, 2018

This is ridiculous in NYC. Is this where the Hawaiian ballistic missile button guy got reassigned? — Steve Conti (@steveconti27) January 22, 2018

Fans of the Jets and Giants will be rooting for a meteor to drop from the sky on the stadium. Seeing the Empire State Building celebrating either of the rival franchises is sickening. Who was the idiot behind this idea? — Evan Tarracciano (@Roto_Wizard) January 22, 2018

I never thought i would be mad at a building — Hunter Watkins (@bleedblue723) January 22, 2018

The New York fans demanded the tweet be deleted from the building’s account and called for the firing — and possible arrest and banishment — of whoever was responsible for putting the lights up.

STOP THIS MADNESS. The person in charge of this social media account should be fired and maybe arrested. — Kate Reilly (@kateofthings) January 22, 2018

WTF is this? Whoever was behind this nonsense needs to be reassigned ASAP, F the Eagles and I’m sure the Jets fans feel that way about the Pats. Change it now! — Yeshaiya Alex Brill (@ShaiBrill) January 22, 2018

Whoever controls this lighting should be fired immediately and made to leave the state. pic.twitter.com/atfrH1fu8l — Carl Santelmo (@CSANT22) January 22, 2018

You just lost your right to be part of our city. Shame on you @EmpireStateBldg! — Tony Larsen ⚽ (@tlpretender) January 22, 2018