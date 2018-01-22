The Empire State Building was lit in Patriots and Eagles colors — and New Yorkers were not happy about it

"This is like watching an invading country run its flag up the flag pole."

This Nov. 9, 2017 photo shows the Empire State Building viewed from the rooftop bar of the Moxy Times Square hotel in New York. The Moxy opened in September and has quickly become popular with a millennial crowd. The rooftop bar and lounge also features a carousel, mini-golf course and a $99 crash pad bookable via the cocktail menu. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)
–Beth J. Harpaz / AP
By
11:17 AM

While New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles fans were celebrating their respective victories Sunday night, the sight of the Empire State building had New Yorkers seething.

Prior to the AFC and NFC Championship games, the iconic building cast the colors of all four teams competing into New York City’s skyline.

But later, when the building was lit in just the colors of the Super Bowl LII-bound Patriots and Eagles, New Yorkers were not happy.

Fans of the New York Jets and Giants alike fumed at the display, pointing out in colorful replies to the building’s tweet that the iconic part of the city’s skyline was celebrating the victories of its own teams’ biggest rivals.

The New York fans demanded the tweet be deleted from the building’s account and called for the firing — and possible arrest and banishment — of whoever was responsible for putting the lights up.

TOPICS: Patriots Super Bowl NFL
