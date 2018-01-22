How Jacksonville’s newspaper reacted to the Jaguars’ loss to the Patriots

How different the headlines would have been had the Jaguars not blown a 10-point fourth quarter lead in Sunday’s AFC Championship game. Instead, Tom Brady and the Patriots put together yet another playoff comeback and advanced to Super Bowl LII.

A day later, Jacksonville’s Florida Times-Union was forced to grapple with the aftermath of the Jaguars’ loss. Here’s a look at the headlines:

Interestingly, the Times-Union also chose to show how New England newspapers covered the game:

(And if you can bear to look, the headlines in New England …) pic.twitter.com/fgLO0zx4Wm — Florida Times-Union (@jaxdotcom) January 22, 2018