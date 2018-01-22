In the spirit of ‘No Days Off,’ James Harrison was working out after the AFC Championship

One of the newest Patriots hasn’t taken long to help the team on the field, and is already living up to the a core message off of it.

James Harrison, signed in December to help bolster New England’s defense, posted a video of himself working out in what appears to be the morning after the AFC Championship win over the Jaguars. It’s an example of the Patriots’ “No Days Off” attitude.

Despite earning another trip to the Super Bowl (Harrison went to three with the Steelers), he was in the weight room almost immediately afterward:

Incline work A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Jan 22, 2018 at 3:12am PST

Harrison, 39, recorded three tackles in the AFC Championship, helping the New England defense stifle Jacksonville during the comeback. His playing time has doubled in the short span of time that he’s been with the team.