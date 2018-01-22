Patriots are reportedly hopeful Rob Gronkowski will play in Super Bowl LII

Rob Gronkowski has officially entered the league’s concussion protocol, according to the Boston Herald‘s Karen Guregian. While the tight end was ruled out for the second half of the AFC Championship, Guregian reports “there’s optimism Gronk will be cleared” by Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4.

Gronkowski was being monitored for concussion symptoms after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jaguars safety Barry Church late in the first half of New England’s game against Jacksonville. He left the game in the final minutes of the second quarter and did not return.

Here’s a look at the hit that might’ve concussed Gronk pic.twitter.com/c7LGmSQYHh — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 21, 2018