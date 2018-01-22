Tom Brady says he’s ‘always felt a connection to Minnesota’ due to family ties

Looks like Super Bowl LII has the potential to be a Brady family reunion.

Tom Brady shared on WEEI’s “Kirk and Callahan” Monday morning that his mother, Galynn, grew up in a small town a couple hours away from the site of this year’s big game. Galynn’s parents continued to live in Browerville after she had moved to California, which facilitated many family visits to Minnesota.

“My grandpa was a farmer,” Brady said on the local radio program. “He was a dairy farmer. He had a lot of cows, and he farmed corn. Every year we would go back in the summer and spend a week there. We’d go fishing in the summer and ice fishing in the winter. I milked the cows with my grandpa and just kind of tended the farm. It was a great experience for me — born in California — but I have always felt a connection to Minnesota.”

Although his grandpa passed away last year, Brady said some of his family still lives in Browerville. The last time the Patriots were in Minnesota, during the 2010 regular season, the quarterback remembers a pretty strong turnout and is hoping for a similar showing in two weeks.

“It will be fun because my uncles still live there, my cousins,” he said. “It’s a great place. It’s really special to go back there. The last time we played Minnesota, I had a lot of people come — a lot of family and extended family. There will be a lot of great support there in Minnesota, too.”

The 40-year-old has never been shy about the importance of his family’s support that has helped him prolong his playing career.

“It’s been just an incredible football journey and I couldn’t do it without a lot of support,” he said. “I’ve got my wife and my kids. My wife, during football season, like all of our wives, takes care of everything at home. It just frees me up to think about the things that I need to think about at work. My family, my parents, my sisters, friends, and obviously my teammates and coaches, nothing is achieved in this sport, nothing could ever be achieved without everyone’s love and support.”