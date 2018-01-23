Jay Feely says Gisele asked him to convince Tom Brady to retire

Gisele Bundchen Tom Brady
Gisele Bundchen visited her husband, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, at practice in 2013. –Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff
By
1:06 PM

Tom Brady wants to test the limits of Father Time, but his wife, Gisele Bündchen, has apparently been ready for the quarterback to hang up his cleats.

According to Sports Illustrated‘s Greg Bishop, Gisele asked Brady’s college teammate and former NFL placekicker Jay Feely to assist with her efforts in convincing her husband to retire. While on vacation together in an undisclosed location last Spring, Feely says the supermodel was “trying to get [him] to convince [Tom] to stop playing.”

“She was dead serious,” he told Bishop.

Feely, however, wasn’t much help. He said he advised the five-time Super Bowl champion to “play as long as [he] can” — a response that was met with a smile and a wink from Brady.

Advertisement

Their conversation wasn’t the first time Gisele has expressed her desire for her husband to retire. After the Patriots won Super Bowl LI, Brady shared on Sirius XM radio that his wife wanted him to stop playing.

“If it was up to my wife, she would have me retire today,” Brady said after the team’s win. “She told me that last night three times.”

His response?

“I said, ‘Too bad, babe, I’m having too much fun right now.’ You know, I feel like I can still do it. If you love what you do and you’re capable of doing it, then I might be so bored if I wasn’t going out there knowing that I could still do it. So I’m going to work hard to be ready to go, and I still plan on playing for a long time.”

TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady Gisele
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
How NFL concussion protocol works and what it means for Rob Gronkowski January 23, 2018 | 11:06 AM
Patriots
Patriots
The Patriots will wear white jerseys in Super Bowl LII January 23, 2018 | 10:55 AM
Kevin Love in Feb. 2017.
Celtics
Cavs reportedly called out Kevin Love in dramatic team meeting January 23, 2018 | 9:15 AM
Billy Burrows
Patriots
Patriots Fan of the Year says 'the legendary tailgate will never stop' January 23, 2018 | 8:26 AM
National
Victims of sports doctor Larry Nassar's abuse draw strength from others January 23, 2018 | 1:33 AM
Tom Brady Danny Amendola
Patriots
Chad Finn: I should know by now never to write off the Patriots January 22, 2018 | 7:42 PM
NFL
New York Giants hire Pat Shurmur as next head coach January 22, 2018 | 7:16 PM
Boston, MA -- 12/25/2017 - Boston Celtics Gordon Hayward came out to greet the crowd before the start of the game against the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Reporter:
Celtics
Gordon Hayward is apparently back on his feet and hitting three-pointers January 22, 2018 | 6:49 PM
Eagles fan
NFL
Eagles fan who slammed into pole in subway says he's OK January 22, 2018 | 6:22 PM
Dottie's Boston cream doughnuts
Patriots
A Philly shop banned Boston creams 'until the Eagles win the Super Bowl' January 22, 2018 | 4:50 PM
Jason Kidd
NBA
Milwaukee Bucks fire coach Jason Kidd January 22, 2018 | 4:43 PM
Charlie McAvoy
Bruins
Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy is treated for heart abnormality January 22, 2018 | 4:23 PM
Shirts on a conveyer belt
Patriots
Inside the all-nighter to print the Patriots' official AFC Championship T-shirts January 22, 2018 | 3:23 PM
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) stands on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Patriots
Eagles lineman called Tom Brady a 'pretty boy,' wants to 'dethrone that guy' January 22, 2018 | 2:47 PM
James Harrison in the weight room after the 2018 AFC Championship Game.
Patriots
In the spirit of 'No Days Off,' James Harrison was working out after the AFC Championship January 22, 2018 | 2:38 PM
Patriots
Patriots and Eagles fans have one thing in common: Bad reputations January 22, 2018 | 2:32 PM
Steve Wilks
Patriots
Cardinals hire Panthers D-coordinator Wilks as head coach January 22, 2018 | 2:29 PM
Mike Vrabel
NFL
Titans introduce Mike Vrabel as their latest head coach January 22, 2018 | 2:18 PM
Larry Nassar Sentencing
National
Top gymnastics board members resign in wake of abuse case January 22, 2018 | 2:01 PM
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Hurns leaves the field after losing the AFC championship, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass.
Patriots
How Jacksonville's newspaper reacted to the Jaguars' loss to the Patriots January 22, 2018 | 11:53 AM
New york empire state building
Patriots
The Empire State Building was lit in Patriots and Eagles colors — and New Yorkers were furious January 22, 2018 | 11:17 AM
Jackie Bradley Jr.
Red Sox
Q and A with Jackie Bradley Jr. January 22, 2018 | 10:18 AM
Nick Foles in the NFC Championship Game against the Vikings.
Patriots
Eagles' Foles reportedly had X-rays for rib injury January 22, 2018 | 9:07 AM
Tom Brady family
Patriots
Brady says he's 'always felt a connection to Minnesota' due to family ties January 22, 2018 | 8:57 AM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
Patriots
The latest on Gronk's head injury January 22, 2018 | 7:43 AM
Philadelphia Eagles
Patriots
5 things to know about the Patriots' Super Bowl opponent January 22, 2018 | 6:51 AM
Nick Foles in the NFC Championship Game against the Vikings.
Patriots
Nick Foles goes from backup to championship game hero January 21, 2018 | 11:08 PM
Patriots
How the Patriots and Eagles got to Super Bowl LII January 21, 2018 | 10:51 PM
Tom Brady and Gisele, 2018.
Patriots
Gisele and Tom Brady posted celebratory photos after the Patriots' win January 21, 2018 | 10:27 PM
Patriots
Eagles fans take to streets to celebrate after team's win January 21, 2018 | 10:25 PM