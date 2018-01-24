Morning sports update: Bill Belichick admitted it was a ‘mistake’ letting Patrick Chung go in 2013

Patrick Chung during the Divisional Round game against the Titans.
Patrick Chung during the Divisional Round game against the Titans. –Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
By
9:44 AM

The Bruins beat the Devils 3-2, while the Celtics fell to the Lakers, 108-107.

Here’s a look at a few Wednesday morning headlines:

Bill Belichick admitted it was a “mistake” in letting Patrick Chung go in 2013:

Chung returned to the Patriots in 2014 after one season in Philadelphia and has won two Super Bowls in New England.

And the Patriots coach was in a good mood:

Both of Stephon Gilmore’s passes as a college quarterback went to Alshon Jeffery: Before he was a Patriots cornerback making big plays in the AFC Championship, Stephon Gilmore was a high school legend in South Carolina, playing partly as a quarterback. Ending up at the University of South Carolina, Gilmore occasionally reprised his quarterback role, even finding future Super Bowl LII Alshon Jeffery with his passes. (Boston.com)

Reviewing Super Bowl XXXIX in 39 facts: The Patriots and Eagles have played on football’s biggest stage before, and New England emerged victorious. There are a lot of memorable things for Patriots fans to look back on from the 2005 game. Here’s a list of 39 of them. (NESN)

Revolution add Ecuadorian Cristian Penilla to roster: Joining the Revs on loan from Mexican side Pachuca, versatile midfielder Cristian Penilla comes to New England with an option for a full transfer after the upcoming 2018 season. (Boston Globe)

NFL Films mic’d up Dion Lewis. He went through a full circle of emotions after fumbling, but then helping the Patriots advance to the Super Bowl:

Did the Lakers lose? No, see above. Los Angeles is now 18-29.

Daily highlight: Brad Marchand’s game-winning goal was a skillful gem:

TOPICS: Patriots
