Here’s when and where the Patriots’ send-off rally will be held
Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick, and players will be there.
The Patriots will hold a “send-off rally” outside Gillette Stadium before the team heads off to Minnesota for Super Bowl LII.
The team announced Wednesday night that the rally will be held from 9-10:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29, on NRG Plaza outside The Hall at Patriot Place in Foxborough.
We're heading to Minnesota on Monday. Send us off in style! #NotDone pic.twitter.com/SonC2FakxT
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 25, 2018
Patriots owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick, and players will be on hand, according to the team.
Advertisement