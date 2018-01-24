Here’s when and where the Patriots’ send-off rally will be held

The Patriots will hold a “send-off rally” outside Gillette Stadium before the team heads off to Minnesota for Super Bowl LII.

The team announced Wednesday night that the rally will be held from 9-10:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29, on NRG Plaza outside The Hall at Patriot Place in Foxborough.

We're heading to Minnesota on Monday. Send us off in style! #NotDone pic.twitter.com/SonC2FakxT — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 25, 2018

Patriots owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick, and players will be on hand, according to the team.