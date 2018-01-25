What we learned from ESPN’s upcoming ’30 for 30′ documentary: ‘The Two Bills’

Bill Belichick New York Giants
1991: Defensive coordinator Bill Belichick talks with other coaches as the Giants prepare for Super Bowl XXV against the Buffalo Bills. –AP Photo/File
By
9:23 AM

Friends. Teacher-pupil. Competitors. Mentor-mentee. Frenemies.

Over the past forty years, Bill Belichick and Bill Parcells have shared a number of experiences — and periods of silence — while at three different organizations: the New York Giants, the New England Patriots, and the New York Jets. But however onlookers may want to classify their seemingly up-and-down relationship, the two coaching legends vouch there are mutual feelings of love and respect.

“I look back at those years with Bill as some of the best years of my life — some of the best years of my career,” Belichick told ESPN. “Did we agree on every single point? No, but that wasn’t the point.”

Advertisement

ESPN’s upcoming 30 for 30 film, “The Two Bills,” documents the pair’s relationship from inception to present day. The 90-minute production traces the trajectory of their overlapping careers through archival footage and interviews, from Super Bowl XXV highlights to Belichick’s press conference announcing his resignation as head coach of the Jets.

Sitting in the Giants locker room at MetLife Stadium, where it all began, both men spoke candidly about their times together. Here what we learned from the upcoming documentary that will air on Feb. 1 at 9 p.m. on ESPN:

Giants players were initially skeptical about Belichick.

Although Belichick’s name is essentially synonymous with the “greatest of all time,” that high level of regard has been developed and earned over time.

After working with the Baltimore Colts, Detroit Lions, and Denver Broncos, Belichick was received tepidly when he was hired by the Giants at the age of 27.

“When Belichick first came in, he was with Dave Jennings timing the punts, and I’m like, ‘Who is this guy?'” retired Giants linebacker Harry Carson told ESPN. “A lot of coaches, you can look at them and tell that they’ve played the game. Belichick was the complete opposite. He didn’t look like a football player. You sort of disregard him because he’s not really one of us. He’s a coach, but he’s not really one of us.”

Advertisement

After six disappointing seasons in New York — four with a losing record — Parcells promoted Belichick from special teams and linebackers coach to the team’s defensive coordinator in 1985.

“I didn’t like that,” retired Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor said. “I thought that was the wrong decision. I went to Bill Parcells and said, ‘Listen, man. Hey, you got to be kidding me.’ Bill said, ‘Oh, yeah, he’s a defense guru.’ I’m like, ‘Man, this guy has never played football in his life. He’s probably used to ping pong.'”

But Parcells assured Taylor and others that most of the 3-4 defensive schemes the Giants ran back in the ’81 and ’82 seasons were designed by Belichick. The team went on to win two Super Bowls (XXI, XXV) and post a franchise-best regular-season mark (14-2) in 1986, with Belichick as their defensive coordinator.

“It took a couple of years, but Bill Belichick really earned our respect,” Taylor said. “He proved to me that he knew what he was doing … I cannot remember ever going into a game where we were not mentally prepared.”

Players used to call Belichick ‘Doom.’

Given Belichick’s demeanor throughout his tenure with the Giants, Parcells coined a rather appropriate nickname for the up-and-coming coach. Players soon caught on.

“We used to call him Doom,” Taylor recalled. “Because every time he walked around, it was end of the world. ‘Ah, you didn’t make this play. Ah, you didn’t go over here.’ Everything was end of the world.”

Former Giants special teams coach Romeo Crennel said he doesn’t think Belichick took any issue with the gloomy moniker.

Advertisement

“With Belichick, looking at the negative side and preparing for the negative has made him a better football coach,” Crennel told ESPN. “He prepares for all the things that can go bad. To tell you the truth, I think he kind of halfway liked the idea that people were calling him ‘Doom’ because that way he didn’t have to be nice to anybody.”

Parcells knew how to deliberately push people’s buttons.

According to former Giants assistant Charlie Weis, “the one thing Coach Parcells was by far the best at, from anyone I’ve ever seen, was button pushing.”

“He knew what buttons to press for every individual in the organization,” Weis said.

The documentary features several moments that show Parcells getting frustrated on the sidelines and dishing out little jabs to players or coaches. During one game, he told Belichick via headset, “Hey, don’t you start giving me any s—, Belichick, or your ass will be out in the f—— parking lot.”

“I don’t remember that, I really don’t,” Parcells said upon watching the clip. “But I was regretful of saying a few things I said. I said so many of them, I don’t remember any of them at all because it’s a collective group.”

The 76-year-old, however, isn’t denying any of his comments from back in the day.

“I’m sure it’s true,” he said. “Listen, we’ve both been through it, and we know what that means. It really doesn’t mean anything. He knows it didn’t mean anything. And I certainly knew it didn’t mean anything.”

Belichick didn’t seem to be fazed by any of the harsh directives, either.

“Bill demanded a high standard and that’s what he should demand,” Belichick said. “You’re getting yelled at, but you’re in the heat of the battle, stuff happens. You don’t have time for a conversation. You don’t have time to debate. You give an order, you accept an order, and you do it.”

As Parcells put it, “sensitivity wasn’t in play very much.”

Parcells says one of his ‘great faux pas’ on television came while calling one of Belichick’s games.

Following his abrupt retirement after Super Bowl XXV, Parcells became a football analyst for NBC Sports. And one of his first assignments was the Browns-Bengals game during Week 3 of the 1991 season — Belichick’s rookie year as head coach of the Browns.

“Cleveland was down, with about two minutes to go,” Parcells said, recounting a story that Belichick had yet to hear. “I said on the air, ‘We still have time to win this.'”

His fellow commentator looked at him and said, ‘We?'”

Though he was no longer a part of a coaching tandem with Belichick, it turns out Parcells was correct. Browns kicker Matt Stover notched the game-winning field goal in the final moments of the contest.

‘The league office was not as pure as I might have thought’

Prior to Super Bowl XXXI, rumors began swirling that Parcells — now head coach of the Patriots — would be returning to the New York Jets following the end of the season. Team owner Robert Kraft was not pleased with the chatter.

“It just blew my mind, to be honest,” Kraft told ESPN. “How does he go accepting other jobs somewhere?”

“I probed the NFL office, and the undercurrent was that having Parcells back in New York running the Jets was good for the NFL,” he continued. “It also told me that the league office was not as pure as I might have thought.”

After Parcells’s departure, Kraft maintained that it would be “a competitive disadvantage” for the Patriots if he were to continue coaching in the AFC East. The result was a multi-year agreement with the Jets for both Belichick and Parcells: Belichick would immediately assume the role of head coach but would become the assistant head coach once Parcells was cleared.

“I think the Jets just figured they’d be cute,” Kraft said. “What always bothered me is I think the league tacitly blessed it, and they told them how to do it.”

The Jets ‘never received’ the faxed interview request for Belichick from Kraft.

The Patriots had fired Pete Carroll at the conclusion of the 1999-2000 season.

After two Super Bowl titles with the Giants, five seasons as the Cleveland Browns head coach, and a brief stint with the New York Jets, Belichick seemed like a fitting candidate for Carroll’s replacement.

“We sent a fax to the Jets, saying we wanted to interview Bill Belichick as the head coach,” Kraft remembers.

But the process never really picked up any steam.

“To be frank, I think Coach Parcells saw it and didn’t want to lose Bill,” Kraft said. “We never got a reply. They sort of played it that they never got it.”

“I saw the fax come in, was kind of taken aback by it,” Jets director of pro personnel Scott Pioli told ESPN.

Pioli said he took the fax down to Parcells’s office, which prompted an impromptu staff meeting where Parcells announced his resignation. Belichick immediately ascended to the position of Jets head coach, but according to sources at the time, what he wanted was “a chance to talk to the Patriots.”

TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola takes questions from reporters in the team's locker room, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots are to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52, Sunday, Feb. 4, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Danny Amendola has his Eagles practice jersey framed in his house January 25, 2018 | 9:34 AM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Celtics
Marcus Smart has a mysterious hand injury of his own January 25, 2018 | 9:26 AM
Steve Kerr Golden State Warriors
NBA
Does this NBA reporter look like Jimmy Garoppolo? Steve Kerr thought so January 25, 2018 | 8:53 AM
Mariano Rivera
MLB
Mariano Rivera, Roy Halladay set to headline 2019 Hall of Fame ballot January 25, 2018 | 3:01 AM
Celtics
Celtics down Clippers 113-102 to snap 4-game skid January 25, 2018 | 2:30 AM
Lou Anna K. Simon
National
Michigan State president resigns amid Nassar fallout January 25, 2018 | 1:25 AM
Chipper Jones
MLB
Chipper Jones and Jim Thome lead large class into baseball Hall of Fame January 24, 2018 | 11:50 PM
FILE- In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman gives her victim impact statement in Lansing, Mich., during the fourth day of sentencing for former sports doctor Larry Nassar, who pled guilty to multiple counts of sexual assault. (Dale G. Young/Detroit News via AP, File)
National
Read Aly Raisman’s ‘thank you’ statement following Larry Nassar’s sentencing January 24, 2018 | 10:16 PM
High School Sports
3 hockey coaches at Andover High placed on leave January 24, 2018 | 9:30 PM
Foxborough, MA - 1/21/2018 - (4th quarter/end of game) The New England Patriots host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Ben Volin, Topic: 22Patriots-Jaguars, LOID: 8.4.692104099.
Patriots
Here’s when and where the Patriots’ send-off rally will be held January 24, 2018 | 9:12 PM
Bruins
Brad Marchand suspended 5 games for elbowing Johansson January 24, 2018 | 7:39 PM
Patriots
Danny 'Playoff' Amendola is Bill Belichick's kind of player January 24, 2018 | 7:29 PM
Marshfield 05/22/2015: The clam roll from the Green Harbor Lobster Pound in Marshfield, on a picnic table behind the clam shack that overlooks Cut River. Photo by Debee Tlumacki for the Boston Globe (regional)
Food
The Super Bowl LII menu features an overlooked New England delicacy January 24, 2018 | 6:32 PM
Patriots
Jim Schwartz turned Eagles' defense into one of NFL's best January 24, 2018 | 4:31 PM
Aaron Hernandez James Patterson
Aaron Hernandez
Author James Patterson on writing a book about the 'big, complex tragedy' of Aaron Hernandez January 24, 2018 | 2:13 PM
National
CEO of USOC calls for ‘full turnover’ of USA Gymnastics leadership January 24, 2018 | 2:10 PM
National
Larry Nassar sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison January 24, 2018 | 12:54 PM
Dr. Larry Nassar is seated during the seventh day of his sentencing hearing Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar has admitted sexually assaulting athletes when he was employed by Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which is the sport's national governing organization and trains Olympians.
National
Larry Nassar apologizes to sex assault victims: 'I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days' January 24, 2018 | 12:50 PM
Terry Francona
Patriots
Philly fans? Terry Francona knows all about ’em January 24, 2018 | 11:22 AM
Patrick Chung during the Divisional Round game against the Titans.
Patriots
Bill Belichick admitted 'mistake' in letting Patrick Chung go in 2013 January 24, 2018 | 9:44 AM
Brad Marchand celebrates his 21st of the season in the Bruins' 3-2 win over the Devils. (Joe Makarski/ Bruins Daily)
Bruins
Brad Marchand suspended five games for hit on Marcus Johansson January 24, 2018 | 9:43 AM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Celtics
Bill Simmons reacted like most Celtics fans following the loss to the Lakers January 24, 2018 | 8:59 AM
Stephon Gilmore with Robert Kraft after winning the AFC Championship.
Patriots
Both of Stephon Gilmore's passes as a college quarterback went to Alshon Jeffery January 24, 2018 | 8:02 AM
Bill Belichick New England Patriots
Patriots
Minnesota seems a logical place for Bill Belichick's last NFL stand January 24, 2018 | 7:53 AM
Zdeno Chara battles with Miles Wood in front of Tuukka Rask.
Bruins
4 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-2 win over Devils January 24, 2018 | 7:00 AM
Brad Marchand celebrates his 21st of the season in the Bruins' 3-2 win over the Devils. (Joe Makarski/ Bruins Daily)
Bruins
Watch Brad Marchand's creative game-winning goal January 24, 2018 | 6:54 AM
Larry Nassar
National
NCAA opens investigation of Michigan State over Nassar case January 24, 2018 | 2:35 AM
Kyle Kuzma Los Angeles Lakers
Celtics
Kuzma gets 28, leads Lakers past Celtics 108-107 January 24, 2018 | 2:09 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots and scores over San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in San Antonio. The score allowed James to reach the 30,000 milestone for his career. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
NBA
LeBron James becomes youngest to 30,000 points in Cavs' loss January 24, 2018 | 12:38 AM
Al Horford Boston Celtics
Celtics
Al Horford named NBA All-Star reserve January 23, 2018 | 11:00 PM