Danny Amendola has his Eagles practice jersey framed in his house

New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola takes questions from reporters in the team's locker room, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots are to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52, Sunday, Feb. 4, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Danny Amendola takes questions from reporters in the team's locker room. –AP Photo/Steven Senne
By
9:34 AM

Before Danny Amendola became Danny “Playoff” Amendola, the wide receiver was a member of the Eagles practice squad.

Although his time in Philadelphia was short-lived — and he never took a regular-season snap — the 31-year-old has his old jersey framed in his Rhode Island home. Amendola told ESPN’s Mike Reiss a friend had purchased it for him.

“He bought it, sent it to me framed and said, ‘Hang this on your wall so you’ll never forget the day they cut you,'” he recalled. “I have it hanging. I’ll never forget that. I learned a lot there.”

Although he was low on the team’s depth chart, Amendola told Reiss that the environment in Philadelphia was a beneficial one — full of capable receivers, including Jason Avant, Kevin Curtis, DeSean Jackson, and Jeremy Maclin, as well as a talented head coach.

“I still carry those relationships on now with most of those guys,” he said. “Philly was a great opportunity because I met Pat Shurmur. I was very grateful for that.”

“Unfortunately I wish I had more football memories there,” he continued. “I didn’t play in any regular-season games, which sucks because I wanted to play. But I was thankful for the opportunity because I met some great people.”

Despite not getting any in-game action, Amendola says his time with the Eagles was “like grad school” because it allowed him to deepen his understanding on how plays are called and how his role fits into each play call.

His “schooling” has certainly paid off, as the wide receiver has been a key component to New England’s postseason success. Super Bowl LII will be just the second time he’s faced his former team since becoming a Patriot.

