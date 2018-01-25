Here’s the latest Patriots injury report

Foxborough, MA - 1/21/2017 - Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is escorted to the locker room after being hit in the head on a play late in the 2nd quarter of the AFC Championship playoff game between the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium. (SJim Davis/Globe staff)
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is escorted to the locker room Sunday. –Jim Davis / The Boston Globe
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski sat out practice Thursday with a concussion and quarterback Tom Brady was limited with his right-hand injury as New England returned to the practice field in preparation for its Super Bowl matchup with Philadelphia.

Gronkowski suffered his concussion after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit early in the Patriots’ AFC championship game win over Jacksonville. Brady got several stitches in his hand after getting hurt in practice leading up to that game.

Defensive lineman Deatrich Wise (concussion) and Malcolm Brown (foot) also did not participate in Thursday’s practice. Safety Devin McCourty (shoulder), running back Mike Gillislee (knee) and offensive lineman LaAdrian Waddle (knee) were all limited participants.

