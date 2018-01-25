Here’s what Gisele told Tom Brady after the Patriots’ season-opening loss

After the Patriots’ disappointing — and surprising — loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Tom Brady was upset with his lackluster performance.

“We had it handed to us on our own field,” he told reporters after the game. “It’s a terrible feeling, and the only people that can do something about it are in that locker room. We’ve got to dig a lot deeper than we did tonight because we didn’t dig very deep tonight.”

Brady’s frustration carried over into his car ride home with wife, Gisele Bündchen. Never-before-seen footage of the pair’s conversation concluded the first episode of Brady’s new docu-series, “Tom vs. Time.”

“We were just so s—–,” the quarterback said as he was driving, before adding a pair of expletives.

“You were not s—–,” Gisele responded.

She continued to comfort her husband of nearly nine years.

“You just were not in sync yet,” she said, with soft music playing in the background. “You don’t know each other. Say, like building a relationship, the first time you meet somebody, you’re not going to be their best friend. You know? It takes time to get to know people. They’re going to get to know you, your looks, the way you play, the way you do things. You know? And you’re going to get to know them. It’s going to be awesome. I know it. OK?”

The Patriots will depart for Minneapolis Monday, with hopes of defending their Super Bowl title, so it looks like Gisele was onto something.