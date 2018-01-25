Patriots launch 24-hour streaming network for Super Bowl LII coverage

The New England Patriots are launching the Not Done Network, a 24-hour video stream from Minnesota that will carry Super Bowl LII coverage from the team’s send-off rally at Gillette Stadium until the night before kick-off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Patriots are building a studio in the Mall of America for the production, which will be hosted by Molly McGrath and Jay Crawford. Not Done Network will broadcast live with in-studio guests and call-in shows, as well as fan contests and the Patriots players media availabilities.

Starting on Monday at 9 a.m. for the rally in Foxborough, fans can tune in on Patriots.com, the Patriots app, the team’s YouTube channel, and on a live Twitter page. Not Done Network will wrap up next Saturday with Patriots All Access at 7:00 p.m.

The network’s name comes from the #Not Done hashtag the Patriots players (or at least their social media team) have been using all season as New England heads toward Super Bowl 52.

Nonstop live coverage from Minnesota. Introducing the #Patriots #NotDone Network, providing round-the-clock content from Minnesota all week long: https://t.co/ipoclgOPXc pic.twitter.com/bgKN4qXeIQ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 25, 2018

The Patriots’ streaming network arrives as the NFL is pushing to meet consumers where they are, because where they are often isn’t on the couch watching a television. The league announced a deal with Verizon in December to stream live games on smartphones and has partnered with Amazon and Twitter to stream Thursday Night Football games and digital content.

For the first time this year, the NFL allowed teams to create their own connected TV apps amid a larger loosening of social media restrictions. The Patriots are taking that a step further with a non-stop network devoted to all things Patriots next week.