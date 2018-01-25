Watch Alex Guerrero give Tom Brady intense treatment in new documentary series

Episode one of Tom Brady’s six-part documentary series, “Tom vs. Time,” debuted Thursday on Facebook Watch. While there were many highlights and buzzworthy moments, one especially interesting one for Patriots fans was the inclusion of Brady’s controversial “body coach,” friend, and business partner, Alex Guerrero.

Brady and Guerrero have built up the TB12 fitness brand extensively over the years, opening the TB12 Sports Therapy Center at Patriot Place and selling TB12 Performance Meals, workout apparel, equipment, and supplements on the TB12 website. Brady has spoken at length about Guerrero’s methods in interviews and in his book, “The TB12 Method,” and episode one of “Tom vs. Time” offered viewers a chance to see Guerrero’s pliability-heavy fitness philosophy in action, with Brady as the subject.

Starting at around the 10:40 mark of the episode, Guerrero gives Brady some post-workout therapy, at one point working intensely on his leg.

“Prior to the season starting, we really try to get his brain to understand that there’s going to be impact,” Guerrero says in the video, “and then prepare his body for the impact, to almost feel as if it’s normal behavior for him.”

“There’s no way I’d be here today without that,” Brady says in the video. “I mean he’s just been so influential in how I take care of my body — the process, the routine that we go through on a weekly basis in order to prepare myself to play, without pain, with a lot of joy, and I can go to practice feeling great.”

Guerrero’s involvement with the Patriots has been a controversial subject, especially after coach Bill Belichick reportedly banned Guerrero from the sidelines. Guerrero was also punished by the Federal Trade Commission in 2004 for his “Supreme Greens” product, a supplement that he falsely claimed was an “effective treatment, cure, and preventative for cancer, heart disease, arthritis, and diabetes,” according to the FTC.

Episode two of “Tom vs. Time” is set to debut on Facebook Watch on Sunday, Jan. 28.