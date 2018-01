Here’s the Patriots injury report for Friday

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returned to full practice nine days before the Super Bowl, but tight end Rob Gronkowski is still recovering from a concussion.

In the injury report issued on Friday, the team said neither Gronkowski nor defensive lineman Deatrich Wise would play if the game were this Sunday. With the extra week off before the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, however, there is still time.

Don’t panic. Rob Gronkowski is listed as out but report is based on if the #Patriots were playing this Sunday. I repeat don’t panic. Tom Brady was a full participant today. pic.twitter.com/tME1Wntu3a — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) January 26, 2018

Brady required stitches in his right hand and thumb after an injury in practice last week. After missing parts of practice leading up to the AFC championship, he started in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and led New England to a 24-20 victory.

Advertisement

Defensive lineman Malcom Brown (foot) also missed practice on Friday for the second straight day. Offensive lineman LaAdrian Waddle and running back Mike Gillislee missed part of practice for the third day in a row.