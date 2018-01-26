Relive the sounds of the Patriots’ AFC Championship win

Jalen Ramsey tried to warn his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates.

The fiery cornerback repeatedly told his fellow Jaguars on the sideline that they’d have to be ready, because Tom Brady and the Patriots always make a comeback. But obviously the message didn’t get through, as New England reeled Jacksonville in from a 14-3 lead, then did it again down 20-10 in the fourth quarter to emerge victorious, 24-20.

Ramsey stole the show on NFL Films’ Sound FX from the AFC Championship, exchanging pleasantries with Tom Brady pregame (0:30) and debating the finer points of the pass interference rule with a referee after a controversial call on A.J. Bouye (3:00).

Here are some of the other key moments Sound FX shows:

Matt Patricia huddling with his defense on the sideline in the first half, saying, “Listen to me! If we don’t start playing more aggressive, tackling better, and keeping our leverage, none of that matters. Understand me? It’s about fundamentals.” (1:36)

Brady working the sideline, telling his teammates, “Hey, do your job, right? We don’t need to do the impossible, just go down and score.” (2:07)

Ramsey, after pushing through a Chris Hogan block to make a tackle, saying, “You’re not strong enough. You’re not strong enough 15.” (2:20)

After Dion Lewis accidentally spit on one of the Patriots staff, the staff member comes back laughing and says, “Hey, you know you just sealed it right there. ‘Cause every game you spit on me we win. Every game.” (4:16)

With the Patriots launching a comeback in the fourth quarter, wide receiver Brandin Cooks tells Phillip Dorsett on the bench, “We never said it was going to be easy. We just said we was gonna get it done.” (5:58)

After fumbling earlier in the game, Dion Lewis seals the win with a run up the sideline for a first down. The Patriots sideline erupts, and Brandon Bolden tells him, in more colorful language, “That’s how you answer!” (8:00)

On the field postgame, Patriots’ defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois consoles Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, saying, “I know that feeling hurts, man, believe me, I’ve been in the same position you’re in.” (8:36)