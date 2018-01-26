Steve Spurrier ‘proud’ to see Stephon Gilmore and Alshon Jeffery in Super Bowl matchup

"We were fortunate to have them."

In this Saturday, Nov. 13, 2010, file photo, South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier, center, is carried onto the field by his players after defeating Florida 36-14.
In this Saturday, Nov. 13, 2010, file photo, South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier, center, is carried onto the field by his players after defeating Florida 36-14. –AP Photo/John Raoux, File
By
9:31 AM

Steve Spurrier might be retired from coaching, but the Head Ball Coach has been keeping a close eye on some of his finer former players.

With the Patriots set to face the Eagles in Super Bowl LII, former South Carolina greats Stephon Gilmore and Alshon Jeffery will potentially line up directly opposite each other. Spurrier, who retired in 2015, watched as the two players he once coached had big games to help propel their teams onto the NFL’s biggest stage.

“Stephon covered well, and on fourth down he had the guy blanketed,” Spurrier said of Gilmore’s game-winning pass breakup against the Jaguars. “That was a good play. And Alshon had a big game too.”

Advertisement

Both players are central to their teams’ chances of winning a Super Bowl. For Spurrier, they were collectively crucial in helping to elevate South Carolina football during his decade-long tenure at the university. Gilmore and Jeffery played in college from 2009-2011, each deciding to declare for the NFL draft a year early. At South Carolina, they were important not only for their talent, but their willingness to commit to the local school.

“Everybody wants to know how we won at South Carolina,” Spurrier said in a recent interview. “It started with recruiting the best players in our state. Stephon Gilmore, Alshon Jeffery, Jadeveon Clowney, that’s how we went 11-2 and finished in the top-10.”

The trio of top recruits all grew up playing high school football in South Carolina.

“They were the difference makers, the top players,” Spurrier noted of that particular group. “You need [to recruit] the ones in your state, no matter where you live.”

In the case of Gilmore, Spurrier found a breakthrough in local recruiting. Arriving in the winter of 2009 after he graduated early from high school, Gilmore committed to South Carolina even in the wake of a disappointing end to the 2008 season.

“Stephon was one of our first,” Spurrier explained. “I remember we had a lousy bowl game that year. Got beat by the University of Iowa. And Stephon was scheduled to come early and start in January. And I was just hoping he hadn’t changed his mind by the way we played. But sure enough, the day that early enrollees got there, there he was outside the office coming in. So we got him in school, and he was first big time in-state recruit. We got Alshon a little later, and then the next year Clowney, and several other guys as we went along there.”

Advertisement

Gilmore made an instant impact, starting at cornerback as a true freshman in the 2009 season. Even then, he was keeping an eye on his NFL future.

“Stephon was the player of the year in South Carolina,” Spurrier recalled. “He was a wildcat quarterback, but he wanted to play defensive back. I think some people convinced him you could be a DB and play 10 years in the NFL and go from there, so that’s what he wanted to do.”

That said, Spurrier – known for his creativity on offense – couldn’t resist utilizing Gilmore’s capability on both sides of the ball.

“We were struggling on offense a bit, so we put him in the wildcat and let him take off running and hand it off, and fake it. Then we put the pass in,” Spurrier added. As defenses adapted to Gilmore’s slashing run style, South Carolina coaches decided to let Gilmore pass the ball if he got into the right situation.

“Usually when he was in the wildcat and ran several times, the other teams would play without a free safety,” said Spurrier of Gilmore. “So we put in a post route for Alshon.”

It was a perfect counterpunch, since Jeffery was a mismatch in single coverage. The South Carolina version of the wildcat offense, known as the “Wild Cock,” was used successfully against rival Clemson in a 2009 upset win.

“The first one against Clemson,” Spurrier remembered, “Alshon ran the post, and they tackled him down near the goal line.” South Carolina scored three plays later. The rivalry win began a trademark streak of dominance at the height of Spurrier’s reign.

Advertisement

“That 2009 game, where Stephon threw it to Alshon, that started the five in a row over Clemson.”

Nine years later, Spurrier will now get to see his two former players line up in Super Bowl LII.

“We’re proud of them,” Spurrier said.

“We’d like to think we’ve helped them a little bit, but the bottom line is both of them were outstanding players when they got to South Carolina. Hopefully we helped them, but I think no matter where they went, they would be NFL players. We were fortunate to have them.”

TOPICS: Patriots Super Bowl LII
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
David Pastrnak congratulates center Danton Heinen on his goal as Ottawa Senators goaltender Mike Condon waits in the crease during the second period.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-2 win over the Senators January 26, 2018 | 9:14 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Relive the sounds of the Patriots' AFC Championship win January 26, 2018 | 8:54 AM
Museum of the American Revolution Eagles Gallery
Patriots
Museum changes name of Patriots Gallery to Eagles Gallery January 26, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Bill Belichick Bill Parcells
Media
‘The Two Bills’ doesn’t shy away from touchy subjects January 26, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Tim Schaller Boston Gruins
Bruins
Bruins keep rolling, beat Senators for fifth straight win January 25, 2018 | 11:39 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) passes the ball as Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving defends during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
NBA
LeBron reunites with Kyrie in NBA All-Star draft January 25, 2018 | 8:44 PM
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 21: LeGarrette Blount #29 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a second quarter touchdown past Harrison Smith #22 of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patriots
LeGarrette Blount is in 'enemy mode' despite friendships with former Patriots teammates January 25, 2018 | 8:01 PM
OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 04: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers leaves the game injured against the Golden State Warriors during Game One of the 2015 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 4, 2015 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Celtics
Kyrie Irving reportedly needs minor knee surgery January 25, 2018 | 7:02 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2015, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) sits on the turf after Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins returned an interception 100-yards for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. Jenkins, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Vinny Curry, Mychal Kendricks and Beau Allen are six key defensive players left from an Eagles team that beat Tom Brady and the Patriots 35-28 in Foxborough in December 2015. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Patriots
Beating Patriots, Tom Brady 2 years ago gives Eagles confidence January 25, 2018 | 6:20 PM
FILE- In this Jan. 27, 2017, file photo, Al Michaels arrives at the The NHL100 Gala held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Michaels is set to join Pat Summerall as the only play-by-play announcers to call at least 10 Super Bowls when he works next weekend's game in Minneapolis between New England and Philadelphia. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Media
Al Michaels on 10th Super Bowl broadcast: 'It's every bit as exciting and even more so in a way' January 25, 2018 | 6:00 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2000, Vince McMahon, chairman of the World Wrestling Federation, speaks during a news conference in New York. The XFL is set for a surprising second life, McMahon announced Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. McMahon said the XFL would return in 2020 but offered few other details about the late winter/early spring football league. (AP Photo/Ed Bailey, File)
Sports News
WWE's Vince McMahon resurrects XFL January 25, 2018 | 5:58 PM
Foxborough, MA - 1/21/2017 - Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is escorted to the locker room after being hit in the head on a play late in the 2nd quarter of the AFC Championship playoff game between the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium. (SJim Davis/Globe staff)
Patriots
Here's the latest Patriots injury report January 25, 2018 | 4:58 PM
James Harrison New England Patriots
Patriots
James Harrison is thriving in his new role with the Patriots January 25, 2018 | 4:34 PM
Chipper Jones
Sports Q
Did Baseball Hall of Fame voters get it right this year? January 25, 2018 | 2:10 PM
Alex Guerrero gives Tom Brady treatment in 'Tom vs. Time.'
Patriots
Alex Guerrero gives Tom Brady intense treatment in new documentary series January 25, 2018 | 1:55 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
Patriots
What Gisele told Tom Brady after the Pats' season-opening loss January 25, 2018 | 12:46 PM
Trenton Thunder
MLB
Yankees' minor league team renaming itself for pork roll January 25, 2018 | 12:43 PM
New England Patriots
Patriots
Patriots launch 24-hour streaming network for Super Bowl LII coverage January 25, 2018 | 12:23 PM
Patriots
Watch the first episode of Tom Brady's 'Tom vs. Time' January 25, 2018 | 12:01 PM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Celtics
The Celtics held a team meeting the same day as the Cavs January 25, 2018 | 9:50 AM
New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola takes questions from reporters in the team's locker room, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots are to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52, Sunday, Feb. 4, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Danny Amendola has his Eagles practice jersey framed in his house January 25, 2018 | 9:34 AM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Celtics
Marcus Smart has a mysterious hand injury of his own January 25, 2018 | 9:26 AM
Bill Belichick New York Giants
Patriots
What we learned about Bill Belichick from ESPN's new documentary January 25, 2018 | 9:23 AM
Steve Kerr Golden State Warriors
NBA
Does this NBA reporter look like Jimmy Garoppolo? Steve Kerr thought so January 25, 2018 | 8:53 AM
Mariano Rivera
MLB
Mariano Rivera, Roy Halladay set to headline 2019 Hall of Fame ballot January 25, 2018 | 3:01 AM
Celtics
Celtics down Clippers 113-102 to snap 4-game skid January 25, 2018 | 2:30 AM
Lou Anna K. Simon
National
Michigan State president resigns amid Nassar fallout January 25, 2018 | 1:25 AM
Chipper Jones
MLB
Chipper Jones and Jim Thome lead large class into baseball Hall of Fame January 24, 2018 | 11:50 PM
FILE- In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman gives her victim impact statement in Lansing, Mich., during the fourth day of sentencing for former sports doctor Larry Nassar, who pled guilty to multiple counts of sexual assault. (Dale G. Young/Detroit News via AP, File)
National
Read Aly Raisman’s ‘thank you’ statement following Larry Nassar’s sentencing January 24, 2018 | 10:16 PM
High School Sports
3 hockey coaches at Andover High placed on leave January 24, 2018 | 9:30 PM