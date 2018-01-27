There are nearly 1,000 Super Bowl prop bets, and some of them are truly ridiculous

Will Kyrie Irving score more points than Gronk's longest catch?

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 26: Some of the more than 400 proposition bets for Super Bowl LI between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots are displayed at the Race & Sports SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on January 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Some of the proposition bets for Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots are displayed at a Las Vegas casino. –Ethan Miller / Getty Images
By
10:51 AM

Have a strong hunch that Stephen Gostowski will play the game of his life next Sunday? Well, you may want to bet on it.

That the New England Patriots kicker will be named the MVP of Super Bowl LII (22-1 odds) is just one of nearly 1,000 prop bets released by bookmaking firm William Hill for this year’s game. The full list of 948 Super Bowl side wagers range from the straightforward to the obscure.

There’s the point spread (Patriots favored by -5) and the over/under for total points scored (48.5), as well as the odds a specific player will win MVP. Tom Brady opened as the 8-5 favorite, followed by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (4-1) and Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (8-1). Interestingly, at 22-1 odds, the bookmakers give Gostowski a better chance to win MVP than any defensive player on either team.

Advertisement

Then there are the bets on whether a specific event will occur.

Related Links

Will Nick Foles throw his first interception of this year’s playoffs? According to William Hill, the moneyline odds are -120 that he will. What will the first accepted penalty be? False start leads the way with 7-2 odds. Who will score first in the second quarter? The Patriots are slightly favored.

And then there are the truly inane bets, many of which involve cross-sport scenarios.

Will Gronk’s longest catch be more than the amount of points scored by Kyrie Irving in the Celtics game Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers? Gronk is favored by a half point/yard. Will Steph Curry make more three-pointers Saturday than Alshon Jeffery makes receptions? It’s a pick ’em. Who will be called for more penalties: the Patriots or the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights? The Pats are -150 moneyline favorites.

Here’s a weird one: Will Tom Brady have more rushing attempts than the number of yellow cards handed out in Sunday’s match between Liverpool and Tottenham?

The last time the two Premier League sides squared off, only one yellow card was issued. That seems like a very low bar for Brady, especially considering that kneel downs are counted as rushing attempts. The 40-year-old quarterback had 25 rushing attempts in 16 regular season games and six attempts in two playoff games this season.

Advertisement

Lastly, one wager may appeal to the degenerate gambler: Will the opening coin flip be heads or tails? The odds, of course, are even. Fortunately, according to William Hill, there is a $1,ooo bet limit on their props, so you can only lose so much on this silliness.

Check out the full list of 948 bets below:

William Hill sports book Super Bowl LII prop bets by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

TOPICS: Patriots Super Bowl LII Casinos
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 23: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics reacts when no foul is called on the Los Angeles Lakers during a 108-107 Laker win at Staples Center on January 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Celtics
Kyrie Irving says report that he threatened to have knee surgery 'sounds like a HIPAA violation' January 27, 2018 | 9:58 AM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
NFL
A look at some of the important players in Super Bowl 52 January 27, 2018 | 7:25 AM
Caroline Wozniacki
Tennis
Wozniacki beats Halep to win 1st major at Australian Open January 27, 2018 | 7:03 AM
Super Bowl
Minnesota mood: Bummed about Vikings, but Super Bowl ready January 27, 2018 | 3:04 AM
NBA
Injury ends Cousins' season in Pelicans' win over Rockets January 27, 2018 | 1:26 AM
Larry Nassar
National
Remaining members of USA Gymnastics board to resign after Nassar scandal January 26, 2018 | 9:15 PM
Connecticut head coach Kevin Ollie, center, walks up court during an NCAA college basketball game against SMU, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Storrs, Conn. The University of Connecticut confirms it is the target of an NCAA investigation into its men's basketball program. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
College Sports
UConn men's basketball under NCAA investigation January 26, 2018 | 8:32 PM
FILE - This Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, file photo shows the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval’s committee that is exploring the effects of recreational marijuana on the gambling industry is wrestling with how the state’s casinos might deal with the pot business while not running afoul of federal law. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus, File)
Super Bowl
Some massive bets are being placed on the Super Bowl in Vegas January 26, 2018 | 8:26 PM
Olympics
Judge: Not enough evidence to charge ex-US Olympian in Puerto Rico January 26, 2018 | 6:14 PM
Michael Smith, left, and Jemele Hill present the award for outstanding comedy series at the 49th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Media
Read Jemele Hill's statement on leaving 'Sportscenter' January 26, 2018 | 5:58 PM
Patriots
Matt Patricia returns to the Super Bowl, likely his last game with the Patriots January 26, 2018 | 5:55 PM
Foxborough-01/26/18 The New England Patriots practiced in the practice bubble at Gillette Stadium. Tom Brady catches a short thrown to him. JohnTlumacki/The Boston Globe(sports)
Patriots
Here's the Patriots injury report for Friday January 26, 2018 | 5:50 PM
Celtics
Marcus Smart: 'I’m embarrassed and disappointed in my actions' January 26, 2018 | 4:45 PM
Patriots
Even in wins, Pats' margins in recent Super Bowls are thin January 26, 2018 | 12:48 PM
Eric Wood
NFL
Bills center retiring after diagnosed with neck injury January 26, 2018 | 12:26 PM
College Sports
Michigan St athletic director steps down in Nassar fallout January 26, 2018 | 11:46 AM
Olympics
Behind the scenes at US Ski and Snowboard’s training center January 26, 2018 | 10:19 AM
Bill Russell
Celtics
Bill Russell reminds everyone that he didn't have assistant coaches January 26, 2018 | 10:13 AM
Travel Super Bowl Minneapolis
Super Bowl
Here are the latest ticket prices for Super Bowl 52 January 26, 2018 | 9:45 AM
In this Saturday, Nov. 13, 2010, file photo, South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier, center, is carried onto the field by his players after defeating Florida 36-14.
Patriots
Steve Spurrier is 'proud' of these two former recruits facing off in the Super Bowl January 26, 2018 | 9:31 AM
David Pastrnak congratulates center Danton Heinen on his goal as Ottawa Senators goaltender Mike Condon waits in the crease during the second period.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-2 win over the Senators January 26, 2018 | 9:14 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Relive the sounds of the Patriots' AFC Championship win January 26, 2018 | 8:54 AM
Museum of the American Revolution Eagles Gallery
Patriots
Museum changes name of Patriots Gallery to Eagles Gallery January 26, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Bill Belichick Bill Parcells
Patriots
‘The Two Bills’ doesn’t shy away from touchy subjects January 26, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Tim Schaller Boston Gruins
Bruins
Bruins keep rolling, beat Senators for fifth straight win January 25, 2018 | 11:39 PM
Soccer
Boston’s women’s professional soccer team is reportedly folding January 25, 2018 | 10:51 PM
LeBron James Kyrie Irving
NBA
LeBron reunites with Kyrie in NBA All-Star draft January 25, 2018 | 8:44 PM
Malcolm Jenkins Philadelphia Eagles
NFL
In a busy year, this Eagles safety raised a fist and checked all the boxes January 25, 2018 | 8:35 PM
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 21: LeGarrette Blount #29 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a second quarter touchdown past Harrison Smith #22 of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patriots
LeGarrette Blount is in 'enemy mode' despite friendships with former Patriots teammates January 25, 2018 | 8:01 PM
OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 04: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers leaves the game injured against the Golden State Warriors during Game One of the 2015 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 4, 2015 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Celtics
Kyrie Irving reportedly needs minor knee surgery January 25, 2018 | 7:02 PM