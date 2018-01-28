The Colts reportedly plan to hire Josh McDaniels after Super Bowl LII

The Patriots will begin looking for a new offensive coordinator following the Super Bowl, according to a recent report.

Josh McDaniels, who has presided over Tom Brady and the Patriots’ offense in two separate stints, will become the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news on Sunday morning:

After Friday’s meeting, the Colts intend to hire Patriots’ OC Josh McDaniels as their HC after Super Bowl LII, per sources. Patriots expected to lose OC to Colts, DC Matt Patricia to Lions, while respected special teams coordinator Joe Judge on expiring contract. Changes. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2018

The Colts met with McDaniels on Friday for a second interview, with team owner Jim Irsay present. Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard has received credit for mending relations between the Patriots and Colts following the Deflategate controversy. Hiring McDaniels would be another sign of that, following multiple trades between the two teams in 2017.

McDaniels would leave New England following Super Bowl LII, his eighth with the team since joining as an assistant in 2001.