Morning sports update: Tom Brady says he’s still ‘working on’ his injured hand

Brad Marchand scored as an NHL All-Star on Sunday, playfully waving to the crowd in celebration. Elsewhere, the Patriots will depart for Minnesota in the build-up to Super Bowl LII.

Here’s a look at a few other stories from around the sports world:

Tom Brady’s hand injury is still a factor: After playing through the AFC Championship game with stitches in his throwing hand, Tom Brady is still trying to heal from the injury before the Super Bowl.

“I’m still working on it,” Brady told ESPN. “Again, it was only 11 days ago when I hurt it, but I think we’re in a decent place and hopefully it can get better over the course of the next seven days. Not quite where I want it to be right now, but hopefully by game time it should be.” (Boston Herald)

Tom Brady cuts WEEI interview short in response to comment about daughter: After a WEEI host used a derogatory remark in reference to Tom Brady’s daughter, Vivian, the Patriots quarterback said he was reconsidering making future interviews on the radio station. Brady then ended his weekly interview on “Kirk & Callahan.” (Boston.com)

Retired linebacker Bart Scott alleged that players would heckle Aaron Hernandez about “the body”:

Bart Scott Talks About Aaron Hernandez on CMB https://t.co/rnHwnuNWn2 — Brian Monzo (@BMonzoWFAN) January 26, 2018

Former Celtics guard Avery Bradley is reportedly on the trading block:

Story posting soon on ESPN: Detroit has made starting shooting guard Avery Bradley available in trade talks. Acquired in July trade with Celtics, Bradley will be a free agent this summer. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 29, 2018

Former Patriots defensive lineman (and current Super Bowl opponent) Chris Long explained his Rob Gronkowski introduction:

Chris Long recalling his first introduction to Rob Gronkowski on @PardonMyTake: pic.twitter.com/B5bz8Vk7Do — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 29, 2018

Kevin McHale interviewed Larry Bird for NBA TV:

“When you’re out there playing you like to have freedom, and they have that now.” Larry Bird joins his former teammate Kevin McHale to discuss how the game has changed since they took the floor together. #PlayersOnlyMonthly pic.twitter.com/GeEWMWZf3t — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 29, 2018

Did the Lakers lose? Yes, falling to the Raptors, 123-111. Los Angeles is now 19-30.

Daily highlight: Lionel Messi scored a crucial goal for Barcelona on Sunday in a 2-1 comeback win over Alaves: