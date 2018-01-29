Morning sports update: Tom Brady says he’s still ‘working on’ his injured hand

Tom Brady after the AFC Championship Game.
Tom Brady after the AFC Championship Game. –The Boston Globe
By
10:26 AM

Brad Marchand scored as an NHL All-Star on Sunday, playfully waving to the crowd in celebration. Elsewhere, the Patriots will depart for Minnesota in the build-up to Super Bowl LII.

Here’s a look at a few other stories from around the sports world:

Tom Brady’s hand injury is still a factor: After playing through the AFC Championship game with stitches in his throwing hand, Tom Brady is still trying to heal from the injury before the Super Bowl.

“I’m still working on it,” Brady told ESPN. “Again, it was only 11 days ago when I hurt it, but I think we’re in a decent place and hopefully it can get better over the course of the next seven days. Not quite where I want it to be right now, but hopefully by game time it should be.” (Boston Herald)

Tom Brady cuts WEEI interview short in response to comment about daughter: After a WEEI host used a derogatory remark in reference to Tom Brady’s daughter, Vivian, the Patriots quarterback said he was reconsidering making future interviews on the radio station. Brady then ended his weekly interview on “Kirk & Callahan.” (Boston.com)

Retired linebacker Bart Scott alleged that players would heckle Aaron Hernandez about “the body”:

Former Celtics guard Avery Bradley is reportedly on the trading block:

Former Patriots defensive lineman (and current Super Bowl opponent) Chris Long explained his Rob Gronkowski introduction:

Kevin McHale interviewed Larry Bird for NBA TV:

Did the Lakers lose? Yes, falling to the Raptors, 123-111. Los Angeles is now 19-30.

Daily highlight: Lionel Messi scored a crucial goal for Barcelona on Sunday in a 2-1 comeback win over Alaves:

