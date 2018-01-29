Tom Brady literally dropped the mic after speech at Patriots’ Super Bowl rally

Amid speeches from players, coaches and media personalities at the Patriots’ Super Bowl send-off, Tom Brady fittingly delivered the most memorable moment.

Speaking before a crowd outside Gillette Stadium on Monday morning, Brady ended by telling cheering Patriots fans, “We love you. Patriots out!”

The speech concluded with a literal mic drop:

The Patriots packed into buses almost immediately after the rally ended, heading to T.F. Green Airport. From there, the team will fly to Minnesota to begin preparations for Super Bowl LII.