Tom Brady literally dropped the mic after speech at Patriots’ Super Bowl rally

"We love you. Patriots out."

Tom Brady drops the mic after speaking to fans at a Super Bowl send off rally.
Tom Brady drops the mic after speaking to fans at a Super Bowl send off rally. –Keith Bedford/Globe Staff
By
10:58 AM

Amid speeches from players, coaches and media personalities at the Patriots’ Super Bowl send-off, Tom Brady fittingly delivered the most memorable moment.

Speaking before a crowd outside Gillette Stadium on Monday morning, Brady ended by telling cheering Patriots fans, “We love you. Patriots out!”

The speech concluded with a literal mic drop:

The Patriots packed into buses almost immediately after the rally ended, heading to T.F. Green Airport. From there, the team will fly to Minnesota to begin preparations for Super Bowl LII.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Patriots Super Bowl LII Tom Brady
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Tom Brady family
Patriots
Kevin Youkilis shared his thoughts on WEEI host's comment about his niece January 29, 2018 | 1:46 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, shouts to the crowd as tight end Rob Gronkowski, right, applauds during an NFL football Super Bowl send-off rally, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots are to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52, Sunday, Feb. 4, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
What's a 'pissant'? After radio host's remark about Tom Brady's daughter, people want to know January 29, 2018 | 1:45 PM
Patriots
Thousands of fans give Patriots a super sendoff January 29, 2018 | 1:11 PM
MLB
Indians removing Chief Wahoo logo from game uniforms in 2019 January 29, 2018 | 12:45 PM
Madden NFL
Patriots
Madden NFL 18 predicts Patriots win Super Bowl again January 29, 2018 | 10:38 AM
Tom Brady after the AFC Championship Game.
Patriots
Tom Brady says he's still 'working on' his injured hand January 29, 2018 | 10:26 AM
New England Patriots fans during a Super Bowl send-off rally for the team at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.
Patriots
Watch live: Patriots Super Bowl send-off rally at Gillette Stadium January 29, 2018 | 9:23 AM
Nick Foles
Patriots
Foles follows Hostetler's path from backup to Super Bowl January 29, 2018 | 9:01 AM
Tom Brady celebrates after Super Bowl LI with wife Gisele Bundchen, daughter Vivian Brady and his mother, Galynn Brady.
Patriots
WEEI host suspended after comment about Tom Brady's daughter January 29, 2018 | 8:16 AM
Rob Gronkowski at Patriots practice on Jan. 27, 2018.
Patriots
Super Bowl week live updates: Gronk will reportedly miss Opening Night January 29, 2018 | 6:47 AM
Ines Gomez Mont
Patriots
Exceptional Patriots moments from Super Bowl media days January 29, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Super Bowl LII flyover
Super Bowl
Super Bowl flyover won't be the usual demonstration January 29, 2018 | 3:16 AM
Alex Cora Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox manager Alex Cora brings youthful eye to new job January 29, 2018 | 2:54 AM
Boxing
Boston homecoming shows Dana White's rapid rise as head of UFC January 29, 2018 | 2:25 AM
Roger Federer Australian Open
Tennis
Roger Federer claims his 20th Grand Slam title January 28, 2018 | 11:41 PM
Travel Super Bowl Minneapolis
Super Bowl
Windfall for Super Bowl hosts? Economists say it's overstated January 28, 2018 | 8:56 PM
New England Patriots
Patriots
Here’s the Patriots’ schedule during Super Bowl week January 28, 2018 | 5:33 PM
Duron Harmon New England Patriots
Patriots
Duron Harmon still speaking up, playing big for Patriots January 28, 2018 | 5:06 PM
Brad Marchand poses with fans during the 2018 GEICO NHL All-Star Skills Competition at Amalie Arena on January 27, 2018 in Tampa, Florida.
Bruins
Watch Brad Marchand's reaction to being booed during NHL All-Star Weekend January 28, 2018 | 4:35 PM
Marcus Smart encourages his team in a game from Nov. 2017.
Celtics
The story behind Marcus Smart's hand laceration January 28, 2018 | 4:02 PM
Cambridge MA 5/30/15 Boston Breakers Morgan Marlborough controls the ball in front of FC Kansas City Becca Moros (#3) during first half action of the NWSL action at Soldiers Field Soccer Stadium on Saturday May 30, 2015. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) Topic: Reporter:
Soccer
The Boston Breakers have folded January 28, 2018 | 2:26 PM
Foxborough-01/27/18 The New England Patriots practiced on the practice field at Gillette Stadium. QB Tom Brady smiles as he listens to a reporters question. JohnTlumacki/The Boston Globe(sports)
Patriots
'He’s just a nerd that made it big' January 28, 2018 | 1:41 PM
Sports
Patriots don't need any help but they tend to get it January 28, 2018 | 1:12 PM
Boston-01/18/18- Boston Celtics vs 76ers- Cetics coach Brad Stevens looks on late in the 4th qtr as the Celtics shoot a foul throw. JohnTlumacki/The Boston Globe
Celtics
Brad Stevens threw cold water on the rumblings about Gordon Hayward returning this season January 28, 2018 | 12:57 PM
Patriots
Watch the second episode of Tom Brady’s ‘Tom vs. Time’ January 28, 2018 | 12:01 PM
Josh McDaniels during the divisional round playoff matchup with the Titans in Jan. 2018.
Patriots
The Colts reportedly plan to hire Josh McDaniels after Super Bowl January 28, 2018 | 11:59 AM
Sports
Curry scores 13 points over final 1:42, Warriors beat Boston January 27, 2018 | 11:10 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas, left, drives past Indiana Pacers' Darren Collison during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Celtics
'If somebody’s worried about that, what did you trade me here for?' January 27, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Foxborough-01/27/18 The New England Patriots practiced on the practice field at Gillette Stadium. Tom Brady has his hands in his pocket as he walks to the podium to speak to reporters. JohnTlumacki/The Boston Globe(sports)
Patriots
Tom Brady practices without glove as Gronk returns to practice January 27, 2018 | 5:12 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas, left, drives past Indiana Pacers' Darren Collison during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
NBA
Isaiah Thomas says no 'bad blood' between him and Kevin Love January 27, 2018 | 3:59 PM