Tom Brady says these 4 things will make Bill Belichick laugh

One of the consistent topics at Super Bowl LII Opening Night was a question about Bill Belichick. Specifically, how to make the famously straight-faced Patriots coach laugh.

Everyone from announcer Tedy Bruschi to wide receiver Danny Amendola was asked, but Tom Brady had arguably the best answer. Or at least Brady had the most creative.

Tom Brady is asked how to make Bill Belichick laugh, and he says to mention these four things: Navy, lacrosse, Lawrence Taylor, and Bon Jovi. pic.twitter.com/r5IISbGQvM — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 30, 2018

Brady’s guide to making Belichick laugh covered the wide array of some of his favorite topics. Given their experience together, the 40-year-old quarterback clearly knows his coach. Navy, lacrosse, Lawrence Taylor and Bon Jovi have all been interwoven in Belichick’s life.

Amendola had a more direct response.

“I’ve seen him smile two times, and both after Super Bowl wins,” said the Patriots’ wide receiver.

Bruschi maintained that any mention of Nantucket, where Belichick vacations, would do the trick.