WEEI releases statement on host Alex Reimer’s remark about Tom Brady’s daughter

Boston sports radio station WEEI and its parent company, Entercom, released a statement Monday evening saying they were “disappointed and embarrassed” by the recent comments made by one of their hosts about Tom Brady’s daughter.

During a show Thursday evening, WEEI host Alex Reimer said Brady’s 5-year-old daughter, Vivian, was “being an annoying little pissant” during the opening scene of the Patriots quarterback’s new online documentary series. During his weekly interview Monday morning, Brady confronted two other WEEI hosts about the remark and said he was re-evaluating whether he would continue to appear on the station.

“It was very disappointing to hear that, my daughter or any child certainly does not deserve that,” he said.

WEEI and Entercom’s joint statement Monday evening called Reimer’s comments “utterly indefensible,” and added that “mean-spirited commentary directed in anyway at children is wholly inappropriate.”

They offered their “sincerest apologies” to Brady, his daughter, and his family.

After Brady cut his interview short Monday morning, WEEI announced they had suspended Reimer indefinitely. In their statement Monday evening, the network said they had “communicated [their] course of action to the Patriots and Tom Brady.”

‘They are in support of our disciplinary response,” WEEI said. Brady said during Super Bowl LII media night Monday that he hoped Reimer wouldn’t be fired.

Read the full WEEI/Entercom statement below: