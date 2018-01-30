How to watch, stream, and listen to Super Bowl LII

Tom Brady
Tom Brady warms up before the AFC Championship between the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium. –Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and the New England Patriots face the Philadelphia Eagles Feb. 4 in Minnesota in a rematch of Super Bowl XXXIX. The Patriots claimed their third championship in four seasons with a 24-21 win that day, and they are looking to repeat that feat at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. This year’s edition of the Eagles are led by a backup quarterback, Nick Foles, and embracing their underdog role.

Here’s how to tune into Super Bowl LII:

Basic info

Who: New England Patriots (15-3) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (15-3)

When: Sunday, Feb. 4 6:30 p.m. ET.

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Television

Network: NBC

Boston affiliate: NBC Boston Channel 10

(List of over-the-air channels and local affiliates)

Play-by-play: Al Michaels

Analyst: Cris Collinsworth

Sideline reporters: Michele Tafoya and Heather Cox

Streaming

NBCSports.com

NBC Sports app

Yahoo! Sports app

Radio

Local: 98.5 The Sports Hub (List of affiliate stations)

Play-by-play: Bob Socci and Scott Zolak

National: Westwood One

Play-by-play: Kevin Harlan and Boomer Esiason

Sirius: SIRI 82, XM 82

