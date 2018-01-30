How to watch, stream, and listen to Super Bowl LII

Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and the New England Patriots face the Philadelphia Eagles Feb. 4 in Minnesota in a rematch of Super Bowl XXXIX. The Patriots claimed their third championship in four seasons with a 24-21 win that day, and they are looking to repeat that feat at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. This year’s edition of the Eagles are led by a backup quarterback, Nick Foles, and embracing their underdog role.

Here’s how to tune into Super Bowl LII:

Basic info

Who: New England Patriots (15-3) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (15-3)

When: Sunday, Feb. 4 6:30 p.m. ET.

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Television

Network: NBC

Boston affiliate: NBC Boston Channel 10

Play-by-play: Al Michaels

Analyst: Cris Collinsworth

Sideline reporters: Michele Tafoya and Heather Cox

Streaming

NBCSports.com

NBC Sports app

Yahoo! Sports app

Radio

Local: 98.5 The Sports Hub (List of affiliate stations)

Play-by-play: Bob Socci and Scott Zolak

National: Westwood One

Play-by-play: Kevin Harlan and Boomer Esiason

Sirius: SIRI 82, XM 82