How to watch, stream, and listen to Super Bowl LII
Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and the New England Patriots face the Philadelphia Eagles Feb. 4 in Minnesota in a rematch of Super Bowl XXXIX. The Patriots claimed their third championship in four seasons with a 24-21 win that day, and they are looking to repeat that feat at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. This year’s edition of the Eagles are led by a backup quarterback, Nick Foles, and embracing their underdog role.
Here’s how to tune into Super Bowl LII:
Basic info
Who: New England Patriots (15-3) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (15-3)
When: Sunday, Feb. 4 6:30 p.m. ET.
Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Television
Network: NBC
Boston affiliate: NBC Boston Channel 10
(List of over-the-air channels and local affiliates)
Play-by-play: Al Michaels
Analyst: Cris Collinsworth
Sideline reporters: Michele Tafoya and Heather Cox
Streaming
NBC Sports app
Yahoo! Sports app
Radio
Local: 98.5 The Sports Hub (List of affiliate stations)
Play-by-play: Bob Socci and Scott Zolak
National: Westwood One
Play-by-play: Kevin Harlan and Boomer Esiason
Sirius: SIRI 82, XM 82