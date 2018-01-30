Morning sports update: Steve Spagnuolo says Patriots had Eagles’ signals in Super Bowl XXXIX

Steve Spagnuolo on the Giants sideline in Dec. 2017.
Steve Spagnuolo on the Giants sideline in Dec. 2017. –AP Photo/Bill Kostroun
By
9:01 AM

The Celtics held on to defeat the Nuggets, 111-110. Meanwhile, the Patriots experienced yet another Super Bowl Opening Night.

Here’s a look at a few other stories:

Former Eagles and Giants coach Steve Spagnuolo says Patriots had signals in Super Bowl XXXIX: Massachusetts native and former Giants defensive coordinator and interim coach Steve Spagnuolo was a recent guest on Philadelphia radio station 97.5 The Fanatic. And he was asked about another period in his coaching career, as a defensive assistant with the Eagles during their Super Bowl XXXIX loss to the Patriots. Spagnuolo said he believes that the Patriots knew their defensive signals.

“When you go back and look at that tape, it was evident to us. … We believe that Tom (Brady) knew when we were pressuring him because he certainly got the ball out pretty quick.” (SBNation)

Tom Brady said he hopes WEEI host doesn’t get fired: Speaking at Opening Night about the WEEI host who made a disparaging remark about his daughter, Tom Brady said that he would “hate” to see him get fired over the incident.

“We all have careers and we all make mistakes and I mean I’d hate for someone to have to change their live over something like that,” Brady explained. “That was certainly not what he intended.” (Boston.com)

WEEI releases statement on host Alex Reimer’s remark about Tom Brady’s daughter:

Joe Thuney can solve a Rubik’s cube in under two minutes: Patriots offensive lineman Joe Thuney showed off a special skill at Opening Night. When handed a Rubik’s cube, he performed his own version of the two-minute drill. (Boston.com)

Bill Belichick made a thoughtful observation about the third sport he played in college: While football and lacrosse are Bill Belichick’s primary sports of interest, he was a varsity member of another team at college in Wesleyan. (Boston.com)

Brad Stevens inception during Celtics-Nuggets:

Daily highlight: Jayson Tatum made several quality plays in Monday night’s win, but this one seemed particularly improbable:

