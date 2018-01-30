Rob Gronkowski says he thinks he’ll play in Super Bowl LII

Rob Gronkowski is hopeful he will play against the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Speaking to the media for the first time since entering concussion protocol, the Patriots tight end expressed optimism Tuesday night regarding his status for Sunday’s big game.

“Do you think you’ll play on Sunday?” a reporter asked Gronkowski following a Madden NFL 18 game with former teammate LeGarrette Blount.

“Yes,” Gronk answered with a smile. “Yes.”

Rob Gronkowski speaking for first time this week says tonight he expects to be cleared tomorrow and expects to play Sunday#FlyEaglesFly#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/kna3n5K97I — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 31, 2018

Gronkowski also told a different reporter he will be playing Sunday.

Reporter behind Gronk: “Are you playing, man? Are you playing?”

Gronk gives him a “Yeah.” pic.twitter.com/wiGhJld6KD — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) January 31, 2018

The 28-year-old entered concussion protocol following a helmet-to-helmet hit in the AFC Championship. He returned to the field Saturday after missing nearly a week of practice. The Patriots have not issued an official update regarding Gronkowski’s status for the Super Bowl.