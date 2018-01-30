Rob Gronkowski says he thinks he’ll play in Super Bowl LII

Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
Rob Gronkowski at Patriots practice on Saturday. –John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe
By
January 30, 2018

Rob Gronkowski is hopeful he will play against the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Speaking to the media for the first time since entering concussion protocol, the Patriots tight end expressed optimism Tuesday night regarding his status for Sunday’s big game.

“Do you think you’ll play on Sunday?” a reporter asked Gronkowski following a Madden NFL 18 game with former teammate LeGarrette Blount.

“Yes,” Gronk answered with a smile. “Yes.”

Gronkowski also told a different reporter he will be playing Sunday.

The 28-year-old entered concussion protocol following a helmet-to-helmet hit in the AFC Championship. He returned to the field Saturday after missing nearly a week of practice. The Patriots have not issued an official update regarding Gronkowski’s status for the Super Bowl.

