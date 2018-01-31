Charlie Baker is wagering a smorgasbord of local food in his Super Bowl bet with Pennsylvania’s governor

If his wager is any indication, the Massachusetts governor is pretty confident.

Charlie Baker during a 2015 visit to the OceanSpray Cranberry manufacturing facility in Middleborough.
Charlie Baker during a 2015 visit to the Ocean Spray Cranberry manufacturing facility in Middleborough.
By
2:22 PM

Give credit to Gov. Charlie Baker.

After fleecing three other governors of their state’s finest cuisine during the Patriots’ Super Bowl-winning playoff run last year, Baker held off until the big game this year before placing a friendly food wager with the governor of the opposing team’s state. And the Massachusetts governor is upping his bet.

As he did in last year’s Super Bowl bet, Baker is putting Legal Sea Foods’ sought-after clam chowder, the acclaimed apple cider doughnuts of North Andover’s Smolak Farms, and, his favorite, Boston cream pie cupcakes from Koffee Kup Bakery in Springfield on the line in his Super Bowl LII wager with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.

But that’s not all. Baker is also raising the stakes with Craisins from Ocean Spray in Middleborough; apple pie, chicken pot pie, and maple syrup from Hollis Hills Farms in Fitchburg; pickles from Grillo’s in Needham; and lemon bars from Koffee Kup.

Seems like Wolf has a pretty good haul coming his way — that is, if the Eagles pull off an upset Sunday. But if the Patriots win, as they’re favored to do, the Pennsylvania Democrat will be sending an assortment of his “Philly favorites” to Massachusetts.

From a city experiencing something of a culinary renaissance, Wolf’s selections also highlighted a number of socially conscious businesses:

– Soup from Rooster Soup Co., a luncheonette that gives 100% of its profits to support vulnerable Philadelphians through Broad Street Ministry’s Hospitality Collaborative;
– Scrapple from the Reading Terminal Market, Philadelphia’s iconic breakfast offering from its legendary food marketplace, which celebrates its 125th anniversary in 2018;
– Coffee from La Colombe, one of the world’s premier coffee roasters and boutique cafes based in Philadelphia;
– Donuts from Federal Donuts, a destination for donuts and fried chicken, which this week unveiled an Eagles-themed donut benefiting the Philadelphia schools.
– Donated pizza slices at Rosa’s Fresh Pizza, a pay-it-forward pizzeria that provides hundreds of meals per week to homeless Philadelphians.

Wolf’s wager also came with a side of trash talk, though it was mild by Philadelphia standards.

“I am putting some of my Philly favorites and Philly’s finest and most iconic food items on the line but look forward to Governor Baker sending some Massachusetts food to Pennsylvania,” he said in a statement.

As has been the case with Baker’s past wagers, the two governors agreed to donate the winnings to a local food pantry of the winner’s choice.

“We are proud to have another opportunity to offer up some of Massachusetts’ finest local products for a good cause,” Baker said, “and look forward to the Pats bringing home another Super Bowl win.”

