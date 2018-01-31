James Harrison and Danny Amendola swap jerseys, claim they’re swapping positions

Something was little off at the Patriots’ media availability Wednesday afternoon.

Five-foot-11, 190-pound Danny Amendola was wearing the jersey of 6-foot, 242-pound James Harrison — and vice versa.

“It fits me nicely,” Amendola said, with a smile.

Amendola is also wearing a Harrison jersey. pic.twitter.com/zZXsHCWkSl — Boston.com Patriots News (@BDCPatriots) January 31, 2018

When asked who came up with the idea to switch things up, Amendola told Boston.com the decision was mutual. And the wide receiver also claimed the pair plans to have the change extend into the weekend. Both players expressed their intent to play each other’s respective positions come Sunday.

“I think he might play receiver this week,” Amendola joked. “I’m going to set the edge on defense and tackle well.”

The 31-year-old, who has been a key for the Patriots in the playoffs, said he’s “ready” to take on the unfamiliar role of linebacker — adding that he spent his practice rushing the passer.

“I’m excited,” he said, regarding his “new set of responsibilities” for Super Bowl LII. “It’s going to be a fun game.”

Amendola’s counterpart offered equal confidence in his “new position,” too.

“I’ve been trying to tell y’all,” Harrsion joked to reporters. “I’m going seven for 125, OK?”

The 39-year-old said he’s also predicting two touchdown receptions. But that’s not all. Harrison said he might even throw some passes, projecting a 24-for-36 completion rate and 375 yards with two more passing touchdowns.

Despite his affinity for trick plays, it’s unlikely coach Bill Belichick will let the two teammates continue their schtick on Sunday — meaning Harrison will be wearing his usual No. 92.

As for how he plans to take off the rather snug No. 80?

“If it rips, it rips.”