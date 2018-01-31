Jonathan Kraft shares the worst part about having Tom Brady as a ‘brother’

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has consistently referred to quarterback Tom Brady as his fifth son, while Brady has consistently referred to Kraft as his second father.

So how do Kraft’s biological children feel about the pair’s close relationship?

They’re, predictably, OK with it.

“I’m fully supportive of that,” one of Kraft’s sons, Jonathan, recently told NFL Network’s Andrea Kremer.

But having a five-time Super Bowl champion as your sibling can have its downsides, too. Jonathan explained.

“The worst part about having Tommy as a brother is that he’s taller, he’s more handsome, he’s smarter, he’s much more talented, he’s got a big full head of hair,” the Patriots president joked. “But I love him as a brother.”