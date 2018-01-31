Listen to ‘Amen-dola’, an ode to ‘the bold and the soft-spoken’ Patriots wide receiver

Danny Amendola
New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola makes a touchdown reception during the second half of the AFC championship. –David J. Phillip / AP
By
10:16 AM

The musicians that brought Patriots fans “Brady Pull Me Closer” before last year’s Super Bowl are back with another song certain to end up stuck in your head before Sunday’s matchup with the Eagles.

This time around the tune is an ode to one of Brady’s favorite targets, “the bold and the soft-spoken” wide receiver Danny Amendola.

Ian Cunningham wrote “Amen-dola”, performed by Ian Biggs, Sarah Gonzalez, Amy Vento, and Gina Jeannette.

The song is based on Leonard Cohen’s 1984 melancholy hymn, “Hallelujah”, that’s been covered by over 300 artists and even appeared in a Shrek soundtrack.

The latest edition includes lyrics that reference Amendola’s stint with the St. Louis Rams and suggest the Patriots’ No. 80 follow Julian Edelman’s lead with an appearance in ESPN’s “Body Issue.”

Listen (and hum along) to “Amen-dola” ahead of Super Bowl LII:

Advertisement
TOPICS: Patriots Super Bowl LII
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Former Patriots safety and NBC analyst Rodney Harrison on set in 2017.
Patriots
Rodney Harrison refuted perception of ref bias favoring Patriots January 31, 2018 | 10:10 AM
Gisele Ben
Patriots
Gisele shared an inspiring message in honor of the super blue blood moon January 31, 2018 | 9:18 AM
FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles are set to meet in Super Bowl 52 on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis.
Patriots
Here’s the schedule of Super Bowl LII related shows January 31, 2018 | 9:07 AM
The Ducks extended their win streak over the Bruins to eight games and simultaneously snapped the latter's 18-game point streak.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-1 loss to the Ducks January 31, 2018 | 9:04 AM
Howie Roseman
Patriots
Meet the architect of the Eagles’ Super Bowl team January 31, 2018 | 8:24 AM
Patriots
Julie Ertz was soccer star before Zach's Super Bowl bid January 31, 2018 | 3:49 AM
Boston, MA - 1/30/2018 - (3rd period) Linesman Matt McPherson is the man in the middle as he tries to separate Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) and Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) as they mix it up during the third period. The Boston Bruins host the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Kevin P Dupont, Topic: 31Bruins-Ducks, LOID: 8.4.831219291.
Bruins
Ducks end Bruins' streak with 3-1 win January 31, 2018 | 12:26 AM
James Harden
NBA
Harden has first 60-point triple-double in NBA history January 31, 2018 | 12:14 AM
Alex Smith
NFL
Chiefs reportedly agree to trade Alex Smith to Redskins January 30, 2018 | 11:54 PM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski gave an update on his status for Super Bowl LII January 30, 2018 | 10:22 PM
Tom Brady Bill Belichick
Patriots
The more things change, the more Brady and Belichick stay the same January 30, 2018 | 8:54 PM
Jaylen Brown
Celtics
Jaylen Brown reacted to not being picked as John Wall's All-Star replacement January 30, 2018 | 8:51 PM
Dion Lewis New England Patriots
Patriots
Trio of former Eagles has shined with the Patriots January 30, 2018 | 6:51 PM
Football
Patriots
Football's true believers circle the wagons and insist the sport is just fine January 30, 2018 | 6:25 PM
Mookie Betts Boston Red Sox
Red Sox
Mookie Betts, Red Sox argue 1st arbitration case of year January 30, 2018 | 4:57 PM
NFL
Crisco out, new weapon in to stop pole-climbing Eagles fans January 30, 2018 | 4:16 PM
Patriots
The Eagles Crushed Vikings Fans’ Hopes. Now They’re Crashing Their Super Bowl Party. January 30, 2018 | 3:37 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wears a glove on his injured right hand as he answers questions during a news conference Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Patriots are scheduled to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Patriots
Watch: Bill Belichick, Tom Brady hold Tuesday press conferences January 30, 2018 | 2:44 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady tells the story of his first, and last, taste of chewing tobacco January 30, 2018 | 2:35 PM
Tom Brady Julian Edelman Patriots
Patriots
Tom Brady roasted Julian Edelman for his ESPN 'Body Issue' photos January 30, 2018 | 2:26 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady and Patriots inspire 'awe' across the NFL January 30, 2018 | 2:25 PM
NBA
Wizards All-Star guard John Wall to have left knee surgery January 30, 2018 | 1:39 PM
52-ingredient sandwich
Patriots
Super Bowl 52 has Super sandwich with 52 ingredients January 30, 2018 | 1:29 PM
Tom vs. Time Tom Brady
Patriots
Watch the third episode of Tom Brady’s ‘Tom vs. Time’ January 30, 2018 | 12:04 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
How to watch, stream, and listen to Super Bowl LII January 30, 2018 | 10:57 AM
Alex Cora
Red Sox
Alex Cora leading Red Sox’ relief effort to Puerto Rico January 30, 2018 | 10:21 AM
Tom Brady Robert Kraft Patriots
Patriots
Robert Kraft defended Brady's daughter after WEEI host's insult January 30, 2018 | 9:15 AM
Steve Spagnuolo on the Giants sideline in Dec. 2017.
Patriots
Steve Spagnuolo says Patriots had Eagles' signals in Super Bowl 39 January 30, 2018 | 9:01 AM
Philadelphia Eagles
Patriots
Mystery bettor has wagered $1 million on Eagles to win outright January 30, 2018 | 8:03 AM
Joseph Thuney New England Patriots
Patriots
Watch a Patriots lineman solve a Rubik's Cube in less than 90 seconds January 30, 2018 | 7:29 AM