Listen to ‘Amen-dola’, an ode to ‘the bold and the soft-spoken’ Patriots wide receiver

The musicians that brought Patriots fans “Brady Pull Me Closer” before last year’s Super Bowl are back with another song certain to end up stuck in your head before Sunday’s matchup with the Eagles.

This time around the tune is an ode to one of Brady’s favorite targets, “the bold and the soft-spoken” wide receiver Danny Amendola.

Ian Cunningham wrote “Amen-dola”, performed by Ian Biggs, Sarah Gonzalez, Amy Vento, and Gina Jeannette.

The song is based on Leonard Cohen’s 1984 melancholy hymn, “Hallelujah”, that’s been covered by over 300 artists and even appeared in a Shrek soundtrack.

The latest edition includes lyrics that reference Amendola’s stint with the St. Louis Rams and suggest the Patriots’ No. 80 follow Julian Edelman’s lead with an appearance in ESPN’s “Body Issue.”

Listen (and hum along) to “Amen-dola” ahead of Super Bowl LII: