Morning sports update: Rodney Harrison refuted perception of ref bias favoring Patriots

Former Patriots safety and NBC analyst Rodney Harrison on set in 2017.
Former Patriots safety and NBC commentator Rodney Harrison on set in 2017. –AP Photo/Darron Cummings
By
10:10 AM

The Bruins fell to the Ducks, 3-1. In Minnesota, the Patriots continue making their way through a busy week of build-up prior to Super Bowl LII.

Here’s a look at a few other stories from around the world of sports:

NBC commentator Rodney Harrison defended the Patriots from accusations of referee bias:

Steve Kerr was not happy with ‘pathetic effort’ from Warriors: After Golden State lost to the Utah Jazz by a lopsided 129-99 scoreline, Warriors coach Steve Kerr made his opinion clear in his postgame remarks.

“I saw one team get their ass kicked,” said Kerr. “That’s what I saw.” (ESPN)

Advertisement

Rob Gronkowski says he thinks he’ll play in Super Bowl LII: Asked about his status for Super Bowl LII in Minnesota on Tuesday night, Rob Gronkowski seemed to confirm that he would play. The quote came after he played former teammate LeGarrette Blount at a Madden video game event during Super Bowl week. (Boston.com)

Watch the third episode of Tom Brady’s ‘Tom vs. Time’: The third installment of Tom Brady’s behind-the-scenes documentary alternates between an off-season look at training in Montana and the Patriots’ midseason form. (Boston.com)

Howie Roseman is the architect of the Eagles’ success: Eagles Vice President of Football Operations Howie Roseman has survived a few ups and downs in his tenure in Philadelphia. He now presides over a talented NFC Champion that made it to the Super Bowl even without its franchise quarterback. (Boston Globe)

Daily highlight: James Harden became the first player in NBA history to score 60 points while notching a triple-double:

TOPICS: Patriots Super Bowl LII
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Gisele Ben
Patriots
Gisele shared an inspiring message in honor of the super blue blood moon January 31, 2018 | 9:18 AM
FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles are set to meet in Super Bowl 52 on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis.
Patriots
Here’s the schedule of Super Bowl LII related shows January 31, 2018 | 9:07 AM
The Ducks extended their win streak over the Bruins to eight games and simultaneously snapped the latter's 18-game point streak.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-1 loss to the Ducks January 31, 2018 | 9:04 AM
Howie Roseman
Patriots
Meet the architect of the Eagles’ Super Bowl team January 31, 2018 | 8:24 AM
Patriots
Julie Ertz was soccer star before Zach's Super Bowl bid January 31, 2018 | 3:49 AM
Boston, MA - 1/30/2018 - (3rd period) Linesman Matt McPherson is the man in the middle as he tries to separate Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) and Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) as they mix it up during the third period. The Boston Bruins host the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Kevin P Dupont, Topic: 31Bruins-Ducks, LOID: 8.4.831219291.
Bruins
Ducks end Bruins' streak with 3-1 win January 31, 2018 | 12:26 AM
James Harden
NBA
Harden has first 60-point triple-double in NBA history January 31, 2018 | 12:14 AM
Alex Smith
NFL
Chiefs reportedly agree to trade Alex Smith to Redskins January 30, 2018 | 11:54 PM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski gave an update on his status for Super Bowl LII January 30, 2018 | 10:22 PM
Tom Brady Bill Belichick
Patriots
The more things change, the more Brady and Belichick stay the same January 30, 2018 | 8:54 PM
Jaylen Brown
Celtics
Jaylen Brown reacted to not being picked as John Wall's All-Star replacement January 30, 2018 | 8:51 PM
Dion Lewis New England Patriots
Patriots
Trio of former Eagles has shined with the Patriots January 30, 2018 | 6:51 PM
Football
Patriots
Football's true believers circle the wagons and insist the sport is just fine January 30, 2018 | 6:25 PM
Mookie Betts Boston Red Sox
Red Sox
Mookie Betts, Red Sox argue 1st arbitration case of year January 30, 2018 | 4:57 PM
NFL
Crisco out, new weapon in to stop pole-climbing Eagles fans January 30, 2018 | 4:16 PM
Patriots
The Eagles Crushed Vikings Fans’ Hopes. Now They’re Crashing Their Super Bowl Party. January 30, 2018 | 3:37 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wears a glove on his injured right hand as he answers questions during a news conference Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Patriots are scheduled to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Patriots
Watch: Bill Belichick, Tom Brady hold Tuesday press conferences January 30, 2018 | 2:44 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady tells the story of his first, and last, taste of chewing tobacco January 30, 2018 | 2:35 PM
Tom Brady Julian Edelman Patriots
Patriots
Tom Brady roasted Julian Edelman for his ESPN 'Body Issue' photos January 30, 2018 | 2:26 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady and Patriots inspire 'awe' across the NFL January 30, 2018 | 2:25 PM
NBA
Wizards All-Star guard John Wall to have left knee surgery January 30, 2018 | 1:39 PM
52-ingredient sandwich
Patriots
Super Bowl 52 has Super sandwich with 52 ingredients January 30, 2018 | 1:29 PM
Tom vs. Time Tom Brady
Patriots
Watch the third episode of Tom Brady’s ‘Tom vs. Time’ January 30, 2018 | 12:04 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
How to watch, stream, and listen to Super Bowl LII January 30, 2018 | 10:57 AM
Alex Cora
Red Sox
Alex Cora leading Red Sox’ relief effort to Puerto Rico January 30, 2018 | 10:21 AM
Tom Brady Robert Kraft Patriots
Patriots
Robert Kraft defended Brady's daughter after WEEI host's insult January 30, 2018 | 9:15 AM
Steve Spagnuolo on the Giants sideline in Dec. 2017.
Patriots
Steve Spagnuolo says Patriots had Eagles' signals in Super Bowl 39 January 30, 2018 | 9:01 AM
Philadelphia Eagles
Patriots
Mystery bettor has wagered $1 million on Eagles to win outright January 30, 2018 | 8:03 AM
Joseph Thuney New England Patriots
Patriots
Watch a Patriots lineman solve a Rubik's Cube in less than 90 seconds January 30, 2018 | 7:29 AM
Bill Belichick New England Patriots
Patriots
Bill Belichick made a thoughtful observation about the third sport he played in college January 30, 2018 | 7:27 AM