Tom Brady told the stories behind two past dog bites

Even a GOAT isn’t safe from getting bitten by a dog.

Speaking to the media Wednesday afternoon at the Mall of America, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was asked if he has ever been bitten by a dog.

The 40-year-old shared, yes, he has been bitten by a dog. In fact, he’s actually been bitten twice.

The first incident came when Brady was a young boy. He said he gave the dog a bone, but, when he bent down to give it a kiss, the dog bit right through his lip.

“That was pretty rough,” he told reporters.

The second incident happened at Gillette Stadium on a summer night when the Patriots had allowed the field to be used for military training. Following their session, Brady and a few other Patriots walked out onto the field to meet the servicemen.

“Some of the guys were kind of excited to see us walk out, so I was close to all the guys and didn’t realize there were dogs,” Brady said. “Obviously, those weren’t labradors, those were tough dogs.”

“I raised my arms up over my head, and, right when I raised my arm up, the dog jumped up,” he continued. “I guess it was going for my neck, and the guy grabbed the dog back down, and the dog got my thigh on the way down.”

When asked if he was OK, Brady said he responded, “Yeah, of course I’m OK!” despite feeling the pain from the cut.

“Obviously, I couldn’t say anything, like ‘Man, that hurt,’ because I’m with the toughest guys in the world,” he said. “I just sucked it up for like an hour until we said hi to all the guys and so forth.”

Once the gathering finished, Brady said he called up Patriots trainer Jim Whalen and said, “Hey Jim, I have a problem.” Whalen immediately treated the quarterback, but Brady says he still has a scar on his quad.