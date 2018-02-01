Bill Belichick, builder of football champions, develops an island compound

It won’t be long before Bill Belichick is back where his soul resides amid the sea and sandy bluffs of the private paradise he has created over decades on Nantucket.

Super Bowls come and go — Belichick is coaching the Patriots for a record eighth time in the NFL’s title game — but football’s greatest field general always returns to his corner of the island, where he is as comfortable strolling the crushed-shell paths as he has been belting out the 1960s pop hit “Love Potion No. 9’’ for a gathering of friends.

Belichick has made tens of millions of dollars as a master of his profession, but he has long remained a man of relatively simple wants. Chief among them has been developing a compound of cedar-shingled homes for his family and friends in Siasconset, a 17th-century fishing village on the historic island’s eastern shore that islanders call Sconset.