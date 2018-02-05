Kevin Youkilis shared his thoughts on brother-in-law Tom Brady’s loss in Super Bowl LII

"#OnToBaseball."

Kevin Youkilis throws out the first pitch at Fenway in 2017.
Kevin Youkilis throws out the first pitch at Fenway in 2017. –Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
By
1:29 PM

Despite the Patriots’ crushing loss in Super Bowl LII, Kevin Youkilis says he “couldn’t be more proud” of Tom Brady and the rest of his team.

“Losing just sucks,” the former Red Sox infielder tweeted Monday morning, paraphrasing his brother-in-law. “But couldn’t be more proud of TB12 and the @Patriots for an incredible season.”

Youkilis was in Minneapolis for Sunday’s game, taking photos with the rest of the extended Brady family and plugging his brewery. The 38-year-old, who is married to the Patriots quarterback’s sister Julie, also congratulated the Philadelphia Eagles on their Super Bowl win and wrote that he was “lucky to witness such amazing football.”

Like a true former big leaguer, he then added a modified hashtag of Bill Belichick’s favorite deflecting line: “#OnToBaseball.” Indeed, the Red Sox trucks departed for spring training Monday.

