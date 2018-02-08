Morning sports update: Bill Belichick reportedly promised to teach Josh McDaniels the ‘inner workings of the Patriots’

The Bruins beat the New York Rangers, 6-1, while things continued to sort themselves out in Foxborough following an eventful Super Bowl.

Bill Belichick reportedly promised to teach Josh McDaniels the ‘inner workings of the Patriots’: ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft met with Josh McDaniels on Tuesday as McDaniels prepared to clear out his locker and head to Indianapolis as the Colts new head coach. Belichick told his offensive coordinator that he would mentor McDaniels on roster construction and salary-cap management, while the Krafts made a long-term contractual commitment that would give McDaniels’ young children a chance to stay in the same school system for an extended period of time. Jonathan and Robert Kraft endorsed Belichick’s mentoring plan because it could help the head coach succession plan, but no assurances were made to McDaniels. (ESPN)

Scott Boras denied that J.D. Martinez is feeling ‘fed up’ with the Red Sox: J.D. Martinez’s agent, Scott Boras, told NBC Sports Boston, “J.D. Martinez has never made any statement regarding the Red Sox. J.D. is involved in multiple negotiations and is pleased with the participants and the good-faith process. Suggestions otherwise are not accurate.” The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal had reported that Martinez was ‘fed up with the Red Sox’s inflexibility and would rather sign with another club.’ (NBC Sports Boston)

Celtics trade deadline rumors: According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Memphis Grizzlies want a first-round pick for Tyreke Evans, but the Celtics and the other teams chasing Evans don’t want to give one to them. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported that the Oklahoma City Thunder have ‘expressed interest’ in Celtics guard Marcus Smart, but do not have a 2018 first-round pick to offer Boston because the Thunder dealt it in previous trades. (Boston.com)

Robert Kraft didn’t know about the Malcolm Butler benching: Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that Patriots owner Robert Kraft was as puzzled by Bill Belichick’s decision to keep Malcolm Butler off the field as the rest of New England. Butler played a single special-teams snap during Super Bowl LII, and the plan to bench him was kept so secret the owner of the team was not aware of the decision. (MMQB)

The director of Uncle Drew says Kyrie Irving is a ‘renaissance man’: The Undefeated revealed the film poster for Celtics’ star Kyrie Irving’s new movie and interviewed the director, Charles Stone III. The movie is based on a Pepsi ad campaign, and Stone said that his movie’s star is “one of these cats who is turning out, in my eyes, to be a renaissance man. He also sings. He’s got a lot of different talents. Kyrie definitely presents an understanding of who the Uncle Drew character is. Outside of not being classically trained, and having certain skills that actors typically have, he had a real innate sense, a built-in countenance of this character. People are going to be really surprised.” (The Undefeated)

Chris Long is ready for the Eagles parade Thursday: The Philadelphia defensive lineman geared up for the Super Bowl LII parade with a fake fur coat and an Allen Iverson 76ers jersey. The Eagles parade is schedules to start at 11 a.m. and finish at the ‘Rocky’ steps.

Daily highlight: New Hampshire’s Tim Schaller submits his application for goal of the season