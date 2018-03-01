David Ortiz on Gronk’s possible retirement: ‘I don’t think it’s a good decision’

David Ortiz understands the injury concerns that reportedly have Rob Gronkowski contemplating retirement, but Big Papi has some advice for his Dunkin’ Donuts co-star.

“I don’t think it’s time to go for him,” Ortiz told WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford. “He’s too young. He’s still athletic. He has so much talent. I don’t think it’s a good decision.”

Ortiz arrived in Fort Myers on Wednesday and he’ll be sticking around until Sunday to work with the Red Sox hitters. The former Sox slugger addressed Gronkowski’s situation after conflicting reports expected the Patriots tight end to return, claimed that he did not enjoy himself last year, and suggested that he might be headed to Hollywood.

“Nah, you don’t want to do that right after a season,” Ortiz said. “Especially not at 27 [years old]. You know how much life you’ve got left?”

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported that Gronkowski is mulling retirement because ‘the toll on his body is making him question his NFL future.’ The five-time Pro Bowler has had surgery on his back, his forearm, his knee, and a herniated disk over the course of his football career.

“I’ve got to tell you one thing,” Ortiz said. “Once you start dealing with a lot of injuries and your body starts breaking down … especially that sport. You know he has a lot of injuries and concussions and all that stuff. It might be a sign.”

If the Patriots star does decide to retire, he could be in for some payback. Remember the roast Gronkowski hosted when Ortiz hung up his cleats in 2016?